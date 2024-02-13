"I call them all out" - Seth Rollins is confident that his performance in UFC would surpass that of CM Punk

Seth Rollins recently claimed that if he were to make a transition to MMA and join the UFC, he would do better than CM Punk.

The official merger of the WWE and the UFC took place with the launch of TKO Group Holdings last September. This union has sparked speculation about the potential of fighters crossing over from the WWE to the UFC, or vice versa.

During a recent interview with MMA journalist Marc Raimondi, Rollins was questioned about the possibility of challenging any UFC fighters and seized the opportunity to mock Punk, saying:

"I’d call them all out. I don’t care. I can’t do what they do. I’d probably get knocked out and choked in two seconds. Still, I would probably do better than Punk, but I would likely lose. They can’t come and do what we do either. Same umbrella, but two totally different worlds."

Check out Seth Rollins' comments below (1:08):

Expand Tweet

Since Punk's comeback to WWE in November 2023, 'The Messiah' has harbored animosity toward him. Rollins contends that Punk has consistently criticized WWE over the years and predicts that Punk's presence will only lead to trouble.

Both the pro wrestlers have publicly exchanged disparaging remarks about each other, and they recently had a heated confrontation on Raw where Rollins expressed his disdain for Punk and his principles.

Despite lacking training in MMA, Punk committed himself to pursuing a career in the UFC. In 2014, he signed a contract with the MMA promotion. However, his stint in the UFC didn't play out as expected, as he suffered losses in both of his fights.

Expand Tweet

The defeat against Mike Jackson was subsequently overturned to a no contest after Punk's opponent tested positive for a banned substance.

Seth Rollins breaks down challenges for UFC fighters transitioning to WWE

Seth Rollins recently shared his thoughts on the prospect of UFC fighters transitioning into the world of professional wrestling.

During the same interview with Marc Raimondi, Rollins was questioned about his views on the possibility of a UFC fighter crossing over to the WWE. 'The Messiah' asserted that the MMA stars would struggle to cope with the demanding schedule that WWE athletes consistently face, saying:

"No. They don't have the stamina for it, man. They don't fight every single weekend, right? This championship goes everywhere... And [UFC athletes], especially the top stars over there, they're catered to a certain way. And that's great. That's their style. That's what works for them. I understand that you fight maybe once or twice a year."

He added:

"You're crazy if you're fighting three times a year, you know? But, like, to fight over 100 times over a year, make all those towns, still be able to train, still be able to do all the media, like, it's an exhausting industry." [0:06]