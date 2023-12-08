“I can adapt my style” – Alex Roberts ready to counter whatever Roman Kryklia brings to the table at ONE Fight Night 17 

WBC heavyweight Muay Thai world champion and ONE Championship newcomer ‘The Viking’ Alex Roberts of Australia is uber confident he can get the job done in his next fight, even if he’s taking on one of the most dominant world champions in ONE history.

Roberts is set to face reigning and undisputed ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world champion, and ONE Heavyweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix champion Roman Kryklia of the Ukraine at ONE Fight Night 17: Kryklia vs. Roberts on Prime Video, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, December 8th.

The fight will be for the inaugural ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title.

Speaking to Combat Press in a recent interview, Roberts said that his style is very adaptable, and he will adjust to whatever Roman Kryklia brings to the table.

‘The Viking’ stated:

“If he sticks with his current style, I’m expecting him to use his jab well and explode in with his set-ups and combos. If he switches things up, we will have to see on the night. Of course. I can adapt my style, and have had a few K-1 fights in my career already.”

‘The Viking’ Alex Roberts will take on one of ONE Championship’s most dominant fighters in Roman Kryklia

‘The Viking’ Alex Roberts will certainly have his hands full in his upcoming ONE Championship debut. The man he’s scheduled to face, light heavyweight kickboxing king and ONE Heavyweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix champion Roman Kryklia, is no walk in the park.

In fact, many consider Kryklia to be the best striker in the world today, in the higher weight classes.

If Roberts can get the job done against the hulking Ukrainian, ‘The Viking’ will surely make a statement and send a message to the rest of ONE Championship’s big men.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 17: Kryklia vs. Roberts live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the news and updates surrounding the event as it happens.