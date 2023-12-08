“I look forward to being a part of it” – Alex Roberts excited for the rise of heavyweights with the introduction of Muay Thai belt

ONE Championship newcomer, WBC heavyweight Muay Thai champion ‘The Viking’ Alex Roberts of Australia is proud to join the ranks of the world’s largest martial arts organization.

The 34-year-old, in particular, is excited to mix it up with the best heavyweight strikers on the planet, who call ONE Championship their home. Roberts says the work ONE has done in building Muay Thai up, especially in the heavier weight classes, cannot be ignored.

Speaking to Combat Press in a recent interview, Roberts talked about how excited he is to make his ONE Championship debut and further bring Muay Thai to the mainstream each time he fights on the global stage.

‘The Viking’ said:

“I think the sport is continuously on the up, and, now, with ONE opening up the heavyweight division, the sport will continue to grow and reach a much larger audience. I think there are some huge heavyweight fights to make, and I look forward to being a part of it.”

Roberts will get his chance to make a mark on ONE Championship when he steps into the ring for his next fight.

‘The Viking’ Alex Roberts to challenge Roman Kryklia for the inaugural ONE heavyweight Muay Thai throne

Alex Roberts has ONE Championship gold in his sights and can’t wait to step in the ring to throw down.

‘The Viking’ is set to face reigning and undisputed ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world champion and ONE Heavyweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix champion Roman Kryklia of Ukraine at ONE Fight Night 17: Kryklia vs. Roberts on Prime Video, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, December 8th.

The fight will be for the inaugural ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 17: Kryklia vs. Roberts live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

