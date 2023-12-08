“Something special for me” – Roman Kryklia relishes opportunity to ‘expand his legacy’ by becoming a two-sport world champion

As the reigning and undisputed ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world champion, and the ONE Heavyweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix champion, there’s not much left for towering Ukrainian action star Roman Kryklia to accomplish in his highly decorated career.

However, when he steps back into the ONE Championship ring this weekend, Kryklia has the rare opportunity to become a two-sport world champion. It’s an opportunity that he just can’t resist, and he will do everything in his power to achieve it.

Kryklia is set to face WBC heavyweight Muay Thai champion ‘The Viking’ Alex Roberts in the main event of ONE Fight Night 17: Kryklia vs. Roberts on Prime Video, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, December 8th.

The fight will be for the inaugural ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Kryklia says he cannot wait to capture Muay Thai gold and further stamp his claim as the best in the world pound-for-pound.

The Ukrainian champion said:

“I think that every athlete can't stop at what he has achieved. And it's very cool when you have the opportunity to expand your legacy like this. Now, my next big goal is to become a champion – not only in kickboxing, but also in Muay Thai. It's an amazing opportunity, something special for me. I don't know any other athlete who has reached these heights in two weight classes.”

Roman Kryklia can cement his supremacy by winning two belts

As one of the top big men in combat sports, Roman Kryklia is looking to make history. If the 32-year-old Ukrainian veteran wins his fight at ONE Fight Night 17 this weekend, he joins a short list of two-sport world champions in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

That will be easier said than done, however. Alex Roberts is a WBC heavyweight Muay Thai belt holder, and is certainly no pushover.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 17: Kryklia vs. Roberts live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.