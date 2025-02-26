"I can beat him" - Song Yadong reacts to Dana White dismissing rematch against Henry Cejudo, makes unique offer to settle beef with 'Triple C'

Song Yadong has responded to UFC CEO Dana White dismissing a potential rematch between him and Henry Cejudo. Yadong instead proposed another way for him and Cejudo to settle their rivalry.

China's Yadong faced former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion Cejudo in a bantamweight bout that headlined UFC Seattle this past weekend. Seemingly ahead on points, he appeared to eye-poke Cejudo, eventually incapacitating the American. Ultimately, referee Jason Herzog waved off the fight, and Yadong won via a unanimous technical decision.

During his post-fight octagon interview, Yadong expressed his openness to a rematch. Also, 'Triple C' relentlessly lobbied for a rematch. Nevertheless, during the UFC Seattle post-fight press conference, White shot the rematch idea down.

During Yadong's subsequent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Helwani recounted White's shutting down of the possible rematch. 'The Kung Fu Kid' responded by suggesting that he and Cejudo could settle their beef by sparring:

"So at the time, I wanted a rematch with him. But after the interview, my coach and my teammates, they told me, 'Don't look back. You should go forward.' And I heard Dana White didn't want the fight. He don't want a rematch. So yeah. You know what? If UFC don't set it up, I can go his gym and sparring with him. See what it is; who is better."

Helwani questioned whether Yadong was serious about it, to which he reiterated he'd be open to sparring against Cejudo to prove he's the better fighter. Helwani asked whether it was because he didn't like what 'Triple C' had been saying after their fight. The Chinese 135-pounder replied:

"Yeah. So he want a rematch, rematch! You know, yeah, I'm done with that. So why would I rematch him? You know, I can beat him. Why? Easy money for me. So if UFC don't set it up, I can go his gym. Let's go spar. You know?"

Later, Helwani asked if he'd be willing to compete in a rematch against Cejudo if the UFC were to book it. Yadong asserted that he'd have no qualms with that either and even proposed that the rematch could headline a fight card in his native China:

"Yes, for sure. Let's go China, you know. To the main event, again, you know. The fans going to be happy."

Check out Song Yadong's comments below:

Song Yadong's advice to Henry Cejudo after eye poke debacle

The consensus is that Song Yadong's victory against Olympic gold medalist freestyle wrestler and MMA great Henry Cejudo is his career's most significant win thus far. Yadong's momentum in his quest for UFC gold is believed to have significantly boosted.

Yadong and Cejudo have each maintained they'd have gradually taken over the fight in the later rounds. 'The Kung Fu Kid' has seemingly been steadfast in his stance that he'd surely agree to rematch Cejudo if the UFC wants. Furthermore, he implied that although both he and 'Triple C' were upset by the anticlimactic ending, the American should stop complaining:

"So stop complaining... If UFC don't set up the fight, let's sparring. Let's do sparring in your gym or my gym."

Check out Song Yadong's comments below (16:10):

