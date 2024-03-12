“I can be better” – Phetjeeja sees room for improvement after striking masterclass over Janet Todd

Thai juggernaut Phetjeeja was dominant in becoming the undisputed ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion last week. However, she admitted that there is still room for improvement on her part.

The 22-year-old Team Mehdi Zatout standout defeated erstwhile atomweight kickboxing titleholder Janet Todd by unanimous decision in their headlining unification bout at ONE Fight Night 20 on Prime Video on March 8 in Thailand.

Phetjeeja provided a striking masterclass throughout her five-round title clash with Todd, which she accentuated by scoring a standing eight count on the Japanese-American veteran in the final round to seal the victory in her favor.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA following her win, the Thai sensation shared that while she was happy and proud of her latest accomplishment, she still has some facets of her game that need improvement.

She said:

“Well I'm grateful [for the win] but I think I can be better and there's still a lot of rooms for improvement for me.”

Watch the interview below:

Apart from becoming the undisputed ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion, the win at ONE Fight Night 20 was the sixth straight for Phetjeeja since making her promotional debut in March 2023.

ONE Fight Night 20 was played at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok and featured an all-female card to mark International Women’s Day. Its replay is available free on demand for existing Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Phetjeeja training sights on MMA gold as well

The title-conquering ways of Phetjeeja does not stop after recently becoming the undisputed ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion. She is also targeting championship belts in other disciplines, including in MMA.

The streaking Thai sensation shared this in an interview with Sportskeeda MMA in the lead-up to her unification bout against American Janet Todd on March 8 in Thailand.

She said she still needs to sharpen her mixed martial arts skills but at some point wants to challenge for the atomweight MMA gold currently held by ONE superstar Stamp Fairtex.

Phetjeeja said:

“I think it would be a benefit for me to like, you know, just keep training it [MMA]. I’ll try training it and maybe I'll get ready in one or two years. Maybe I'll go after the MMA belt too.”

Watch the interview below:

'The Queen' is currently competing in both the kickboxing and Muay Thai lanes in ONE Championship and has churned out a lot of success, including becoming a kickboxing world champion.