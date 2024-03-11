Phetjeeja admits she kept it ‘simple’ in stunning victory over Janet Todd: “Keep doing high kicks and using my left kick”

Phetjeeja has continued to go from strength to strength under the ONE Championship banner and ONE Fight Night 20 didn’t break that trend.

In her toughest test to date, the new rising star of the atomweight kickboxing division took on the veteran world champion in Janet Todd.

‘The Queen’ maintained her win streak and unified the titles in the process to become the new figurehead at the top of the division.

In reflecting upon her performance after the fight, the new champion spoke about how their game plan was to keep things simple when coming up against a trailblazer of the sport:

“The plan was simple - not back out, keep doing high kicks and using my left kick.”

Phetjeeja continued, adding that the pedigree Todd brought to the table did have her feeling some extra pressure ahead of the opening bell:

“At first I felt a little bit of pressure because I knew I was going to be facing a very talented fighter like Janet Todd. But now, I feel very relieved.”

Phetjeeja will be better as a result of ONE Fight Night 20

She may have been unable to get the win but Janet Todd did put up a better fight against Phetjeeja than her previous opponents in ONE Championship.

Some of the rounds came right down to the wire with the interim champion doing just enough to edge them out on the scorecards.

The scariest part for the other atomweight kickboxing contenders is that going five rounds against a veteran like Todd is only going to make the new world champion even stronger.

To be gaining that kind of experience at 22 years old will be simply invaluable to a competitor like 'The Queen'.

North American viewers who missed out on any of the action from ONE Fight Night 20 can watch the full event back via the free event replay on Prime Video.