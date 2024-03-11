Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom previously claimed that she’ll only consider herself the best female striker in the world if she gets past Janet Todd.

‘The Queen’ accomplished that mission in the main event of ONE Fight Night 20 last weekend and is now the undisputed ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion.

After skillfully beating up Todd across five action-packed rounds, Phetjeeja humbly suggested that there’s still a lot of work to be done.

However, the prodigious 22-year-old admitted that outclassing arguably one of the greatest female strikers of all time definitely puts her among the ranks of the elite.

The Thai dynamo shared in her ONE Fight Night 20 post-event interview:

“I have to believe in myself and trust myself so I’m very happy. Of course, it's very gratifying to be where I’m at. I don't think I’m the best but surely one of the best. I’m going to continue doing my best to keep improving and giving it my all during fights.”

With over 200 fights to her name in just her early twenties, it’s utterly terrifying to think just how good Phetjeeja could become.

At this rate, it’s hard to think of anyone who could unseat this unrelenting force of nature.

Janet Todd honored to share the ring with Phetjeeja in her final fight

The biggest storyline of ONE Fight Night 20 is arguably Janet Todd’s swan song before sailing into the sunset.

‘JT’ took on the best female strikers in the world each time she stepped foot on the ONE ring.

It’s only fitting for her last dance to be against a prolific young star, who will carry the torch now that she decided to hang it up.

In her in-ring interview with Mitch Chilson after the match, Todd expressed her gratitude to Phetjeeja and claimed the division would be in good hands.

“Phetjeeja is a very talented and skilled fighter and God, I feel so grateful for this to be my last fight, to be challenged like this.”

