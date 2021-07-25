"I can care less" - T.J. Dillashaw responds after being accused of sending spies into Cory Sandhagen's camp

T.J. Dillashaw doesn't seem concerned with the rumors suggesting that he sent spies into Cory Sandhagen's camp.

The former UFC bantamweight champion is determined to get back into the win column when he takes on Sandhagen at UFC Vegas 32 later today.

During his interview with MMA Fighting, 'The Sandman' speculated that two people who usually train at Duane Ludwig's (Dillashaw's head coach) gym were spotted "watching" him while he was training.

Addressing the scenario in his interview with Morning Kombat, Dillashaw said he was surprised when rumors of him sending spies into Sandhagen's camp started surfacing.

According to him, the said rumors stemmed from Sandhagen's camp being "ultra worried." Hitting back at his upcoming opponent, Dillashaw also joked about Sandhagen potentially spying on him since he trains in Colorado, Dillashaw's hometown.

"I think it's just them (Cory Sandhagen's camp) being ultra worried (since) they know that he is fighting me. I go out and train with Duane and they live in Colorado, maybe they're gonna send some guys into Duane's gym but I can care less because he can see what I'm gonna do and he's not gonna be able to stop it," said T.J. Dillashaw.

T.J. Dillashaw is returning to the UFC after more than two years

T.J. Dillashaw will set foot inside the UFC octagon tonight after returning from a hiatus of more than two years. He last fought Henry Cejudo in 2019 for the flyweight championship but came up short in his effort to dethrone 'Triple C'.

After testing positive for erythropoietin (EPO) in both pre and post-fight drug tests, Dillashaw was subsequently slapped with a two-year suspension.

At UFC Vegas 32, he will challenge Cory Sandhagen, who is ranked second in the bantamweight division. Should Dillashaw breeze past 'The Sandman', he will most likely face the winner of the imminent rematch between Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan.

But T.J. Dillashaw understands that putting away Sandhagen is not going to be an easy task. The 29-year-old is in the form of his life, having registered huge back-to-back wins against Marlon Moraes and Frankie Edgar in his last two fights.

Edited by Harvey Leonard