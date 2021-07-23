UFC Vegas 32: 5 names to look out for

Another Saturday of UFC action is nearly upon us and another exciting card is all ready to go. This weekend’s event will take place inside the oh-so-familiar UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Understandably, fans are looking ahead to the next event with fans and another exciting looking PPV that includes a blockbuster interim heavyweight title fight between Ciryl Gane and Derrick Lewis, but the Apex isn’t finished providing us with great matchups just yet and this week’s bantamweight headliner could be an absolute classic.

UFC Vegas 32: Cory Sandhagen vs. T.J. Dillashaw

We've been made to wait a little longer for this one but what a matchup it is. It should be worth the wait. Cory Sandhagen will welcome T.J. Dillashaw back to the UFC in this weekend's headliner. Providing he fights to the same level he did in his career before his two-year suspension after testing positive for EPO, adding Dillashaw back into the bantamweight mix makes for an even more stacked division.

For Sandhagen, this matchup represents an opportunity to continue his hot run of form against one of the UFC's most recognized bantamweight names. After making his UFC debut in 2018, 'The Sandman' won his first five fights, including victories against John Linekar and Raphael Assuncao. A defeat to Aljamain Sterling dented his title aspirations, but not many have rebounded from defeat in as impressive fashion as Sandhagen has.

Against two top contenders, the 29-year-old registered two highlight reel knockouts. A spinning wheel kick against Marlon Moraes came first in 2020, before a 'Knockout of the Year' contender against Frankie Edgar left 'The Answer' unconscious after less than 30 seconds earlier this year.

If Dillashaw is back to his natural best, we're in for a blockbuster fight between the former champion and Cory Sandhagen. With a stacked card that features exciting fights throughout, this weekend's event should carry forward the UFC's momentum from UFC 264 and UFC Vegas 31.

The card has the potential to be a highly entertaining watch. With that said, here are five names to look out for at UFC Vegas 32.

#5 Punahele Soriano - UFC middleweight

Punahele Soriano (Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Punahele Soriano is one of the most exciting prospects in the promotion.

“Story Time” is unbeaten in eight fights. After punching his ticket to the UFC on Dana White’s Contender Series, Soriano grabbed the opportunity by the horns. First-round knockouts in both his octagon appearances so far have shown the Hawaiian’s potential.

With five of his eight wins coming by either a KO or a TKO, Soriano’s skills on the feet are unquestionable. In January, Soriano faced the highly touted Dusko Todorovic. In his first main-card assignment, he handed the Serb his first loss. For Soriano, the win showed he’s not just a prospect. He’s a future star.

With time to smooth out the rough edges of his MMA game, some more experience in the cage could see Soriano become a top middleweight. 'Story Time' was due to face Anthony Hernandez last month. After the cancelation of that bout, fans and Soriano himself will be eagerly awaiting his first walk to the octagon in 2021. Continue reading this listicle to find out more about his opponent this weekend...

