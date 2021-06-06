 "I can be the champion of the world" - Santiago Ponzinibbio calls out several top-ranked UFC welterweights after Fight of the Night victory

Santiago Ponzinibbio secured a Fight of the Night victory at UFC Vegas 28. 'The Argentine Dagger' got back into the win column with a huge victory over Miguel Baeza.

In the aftermath of his win, Santiago Ponzinibbio called for a fight against Vicente Luque. During the post-fight press conference, Ponzinibbio said that he has all the respect for Luque and is willing to do an exciting fight with him.

The Argentine fighter also added that he would be open to sharing the octagon with the loser of Stephen Thompson vs. Gilbert Burns from UFC 264, if not Luque.

"Give me a tough guy, maybe Vicente Luque, he come in very well. We can do an exciting fight, I respect him a lot. I think we can do a great fight or maybe the guy that lose between Stephen Thompson and Gilbert Burns."

"I showed the world that I'm here and that I'm back."



Santiago Ponzinibbio (@SPonzinibbioMMA) discusses his hard-fought victory over Miguel Baeza and what he believes he showed at #UFCVegas28 🔊⬆️



All Results ⬇️: — UFC News (@UFCNews) June 6, 2021

Santiago Ponzinibbio believes that the winner of Thompson and Burns will go on to fight for the UFC welterweight championship. Hence, him calling for the loser of the bout would make sense.

'The Argentine Dagger' concluded by stating that he is ready to show the world that he is back and can be the champion of the world.

"For the guy that's gonna [win] probably gonna go to the belt, right? And the guy that lose between them is a really good fight to me. Show to the world I am back, I can be the champion of the world."

What 👏 A 👏 Fight



The absolute top contender for FOTN between Santiago Ponzinibbio 🇦🇷 and Miguel Baeza.



After a rough few years, the Argentine returns to the win column with a huge performance over the previously unbeaten Baeza. 👊#UFCVegas28 pic.twitter.com/2t64CImpBp — Sportskeeda MMA (@sportskeedaMMA) June 6, 2021

Santiago Ponzinibbio got back in the win column at UFC Vegas 28

At the recently concluded UFC Vegas 28 event, Santiago Ponzinibbio got back into the win column with an incredible victory over Miguel Baeza. In January, Ponzinibbio made his return to the octagon in a loss to Li Jingliang in what was the Argentine's first fight in three years.

Before his loss to Jingliang, Santiago Ponzinibbio had beaten the likes of Neil Magny, Mike Perry, and Gunnar Nelson and compiled a huge winning streak in the welterweight division.

