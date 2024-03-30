"I can do more combinations" - Regian Eersel pumped for kickboxing return after plying his trade in Muay Thai

Two-sport ONE lightweight world champion Regian Eersel will return to defend his kickboxing throne against Alexis Nicolas in the main event of ONE Fight Night 21 on April 5th at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

'The Immortal' is considered one of the best strikers in the world today, riding a 22-fight winning streak with ten straight in ONE Championship and eight of those wins came from world title matches.

With his last three bouts contested in Muay Thai, where he won and defended his division's world title, the Surinamese-Dutch striker is eager to return to kickboxing.

He told ONE Championship:

“Yeah, not a lot of adaptations, but a few. I can fight now from the closed guard because of the big gloves, and I can do more combinations. I'm going to do more combinations because, in my opinion, with small gloves, if you do a long combination and your opponent counters it, then you're gonna get punched. So these are like a few things that I need to adjust in my training.”

In addition to utilizing bigger gloves that allow for better blocking, kickboxing also bans elbow strikes and kick-catching - definitely helps a fighter who fights long and loves to kick such as Regian Eersel.

Regian Eersel cites veteran experience as biggest advantage in bout with Alexis Nicolas

Aside from the kickboxing ruleset that caters more to his preferred style of fighting, Regian Eersel cites his veteran experience as the ultimate difference-maker in his world title defense against Nicolas.

He told ONE:

"My bigges advantage I think is my experience, my pressure going forward, and my aggression. I think he will struggle with that."

Look to see Eersel overwhelm the relatively green Alexis Nicolas with veteran aggression and pressure at ONE Fight Night 21, airing live on US Primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.