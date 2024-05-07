"I can come for the belt" - Wei Rui wants title shot vs. Jonathan Haggerty after upset win over former champ Hiroki Akimoto

Wei Rui called for a bantamweight kickboxing title shot against two-sport world champion Jonathan Haggerty.

On Friday, May 3, Wei made his ONE Championship debut during ONE Fight Night 22 in Bangkok, Thailand. The Chinese kickboxer wasn't your average debutant, as he fought former bantamweight kickboxing king Hiroki Akimoto due to his high-level reputation in K-1 before joining ONE.

Wei and Akimoto went toe-to-toe for three rounds in one of the most entertaining fights of the night. Once the dust settled, 'Demon Blade' emerged victorious by unanimous decision to make a massive statement in his debut.

During his post-fight interview, Wei had this to say about wanting to fight the division's champion, Haggerty, next time out:

"Yes, definitely. I think I am qualified to be the next belt challenger. Because, as you know, Hiroki used to be the champion in this field, and I beat him. That means I can definitely come [for] the belt."

The replay of ONE Fight Night 22, including Wei's close kickboxing battle with Akimoto, can be seen for free by North American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Does Wei Rui deserve a title shot against Jonathan Haggerty?

Wei Rui proved he was a top ONE bantamweight kickboxing contender by defeating the former champion Hiroki Akimoto. Considering Akimoto was ranked number one, there's a strong argument that Wei deserves to fight Jonathan Haggerty for the world title in his next fight.

With that said, Wei might have to fight again considering Haggerty's upcoming schedule. 'The General' is scheduled to defend his bantamweight Muay Thai world title against flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek on Sept. 6 in the ONE 168 co-main event.

Hypothetically, Haggerty could face Superlek in an immediate rematch or fight another world champion in a bantamweight Muay Thai super-fight. Therefore, Wei's debut win might not be enough for 'The General' to defend his kickboxing throne this year. Only time will tell what's next for 'Demon Blade.'

Watch Wei Rui's ONE Fight Night 22 post-fight interview below: