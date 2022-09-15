"I can be a good partner" - Johnny Walker says he's waiting for a yacht invitation from Conor McGregor

UFC light heavyweight Johnny Walker has joked that he's waiting for Conor McGregor to invite him onto his yacht while discussing training at the Straight Blast Gym (SBG) with the Irish MMA star.

Walker made the switch to SBG in 2020 with the aim of turning his octagon misfortunes around. The 30-year-old's UFC career started brightly, finishing all of his first three fights and earning a Performance of the Night (POTN) bonus in each.

The Brazilian then lost his next two fights and made the decision to pack his bags and head to Dublin, Ireland to learn under the tutelage of coach John Kavanagh, McGregor's head coach. Since making the switch, Walker is 2-2 with SBG but his performance at UFC 279 earned him yet another POTN bonus.

The 205lbs fighter recently sat down with 'The Schmo', where he discussed Conor McGregor's potential UFC return, among other topics. Walker said:

"I don't know when he'll [Conor McGregor] come back. I saw him once, I think last week as well, he was there to do his training and stuff. He's got his own people and trains when he wants, he's the man right?"

The 30-year-old was then asked if he'd like an invitation to go on McGregor's yacht. He responded:

"I'm waiting [for an invitiation], I can be a good partner. Come on Conor, invite me!"

Conor McGregor reveals it was his second fight with Nate Diaz that caused his leg break against Dustin Poirier

UFC star Conor McGregor recently reflected on the leg injury he suffered last year against Dustin Poirier. During the trilogy bout, 'Notorious' appeared to step back awkwardly on his leg, causing the break.

The Irishman has since had major surgery to fix the break by inserting a metal rod into his leg.

In a post on Twitter, the 34-year-old replied to a clip from his rematch with Nate Diaz back in 2016 where he perfectly checked a leg kick from the Stockton fighter. McGregor believes this was the moment that led to the eventual leg break against Poirier.

In a now-deleted tweet, McGregor responded to the clip below and wrote:

"Clean. The beginning of my own shin damage began this fight also. Nate clean checked my kick in the very first round. I hit his knee full on. Forever since and to this day I carry it. Right to the full break and even now. It comes with the territory when you a proper bada**."

