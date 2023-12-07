“I can lay people out” – ‘Skinny’ Luke Lessei warns of his ‘Midwest power’ to score knockouts

American Muay Thai phenom ‘The Chef’ Luke Lessei is feeling motivated heading into his ONE Championship debut this weekend. The 27-year-old from the small town of Dubuque, Iowa, has established himself as one of the fastest-rising stars in Muay Thai and can’t wait to show fans how much damage he can do in ‘the art of eight limbs’.

Joining the ranks of the world’s largest martial arts organization, ‘The Chef’ is entering a shark tank of a Muay Thai pool, with the absolute best in the sport competing in ONE Championship.

Nevertheless, Lessei remains confident he can more than hold his own and even make a splash as well. Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Lessei shared his thoughts on his upcoming promotional debut and how he can hang with the cream of the crop.

‘The Chef’ said:

“The difference with me is I got this Midwest power, where this skinny boy, I can literally lay people out. But from this weird like, flow, creativity vibe, but then all of a sudden, I can crack too. So I think that's the difference is I'm dancing in there, just like all these guys who are the smoothest. But I also know I can hit crazy hard and I don't look like I can.”

Can Lessei make good on his words and deliver an epic performance against a worthy opponent? We will soon find out.

‘The Chef’ Luke Lessei takes on dangerous veteran ‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut in his ONE debut

Luke Lessei’s ONE Championship debut will not be easy.

The 27-year-old phenom is set to take on Thai veteran ‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut in a featherweight Muay Thai contest at ONE Fight Night 17: Kryklia vs. Roberts on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, December 8th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 17: Kryklia vs. Roberts live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.