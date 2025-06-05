“I can learn something from everyone” - Young phenom Johan Ghazali raves about the pedigree of fighters at Superbon’s gym

Johan Ghazali had the best possible infrastructure to prepare him for his in-ring return.

Ad

The Malaysian-American phenom spent months getting ready at Superbon Training Camp ahead of his flyweight Muay Thai tussle against Diego Paez at ONE Fight Night 32 on Friday, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Stadium.

In an Ask-Me-Anything session on Reddit, Ghazali raved about the guidance he received at ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon's gym in Bangkok.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Johan Ghazali wrote at r/MuayThai:

"Training alongside the best fighters and I can learn something from everyone."

Check out the comments below:

Comment byu/weareonechampionship from discussion inMuayThai Expand Post

Ad

After opening in 2023, Superbon Training Camp quickly became a super gym for kickboxing and Muay Thai due to its insane roster of fighters and trainers.

Superbon is the gym's owner and one of its head trainers, with famed coach Trainer Gae helping the other fighters reach their full potential.

Former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama and former ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Petchtanong Petchfergus, meanwhile, are the gym's two most senior fighters.

Ad

Ghazali still represents his home stable of Rentap Muay Thai Gym in Malaysia, but decided to train at Superbon's facility ahead of ONE Fight Night 32.

After a blistering 5-0 start in his ONE Championship career, Ghazali hit a rough patch and went 1-2 in his previous three fights.

Ghazali has never lacked confidence, and he's hellbent on righting the course of his run at the expense of Paez on Friday.

ONE Fight Night 32 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Ad

Johan Ghazali wants to repay Superbon's guidance at ONE Fight Night 32

Johan Ghazali doesn't just want to win for himself at ONE Fight Night 32, he's also determined to repay Superbon's mentorship.

The ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion took Ghazali under his wing over the past few months, and the 18-year-old can show his evolution when he steps between the ropes against Diego Paez.

Ad

In an interview with ONE Championship, Ghazali said:

"I wanna say a lot is different, but there are some things that have changed since the last fight camp, and I know that Superbon really wants me to win because he’s been training me hard. So, yeah, I’m ready. I can fight tomorrow.”

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vince Richards Vince has been writing Philippine sports since 2013 having covered practically every major organization and league in the country. He also covers international outfits that hold shows in the Philippines. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.