“I can make it happen” - Ariel Helwani proposes to setup Jorge Masvidal vs KSI after talks with Tommy Fury fizzle out

Ariel Helwani believes he can help organize a boxing match between Jorge Masvidal and KSI.

KSI is a famous social media personality that has been a significant factor in the growth of influencer boxing alongside Jake Paul. The 30-year-old, whose real name is Olajide Olatunji, was expected to take the next step in his combat sports journey by fighting Tommy Fury later this year.

Unfortunately, KSI vs. Fury is rumored to be following through, as the fighters can’t seem to agree on a weight limit. As a result, the YouTuber-turned-boxer could be looking for a new opponent to fight in October.

During the latest episode of The MMA Hour, Helwani, a famous MMA journalist, was interviewing Masvidal and suggested he should attempt to secure the fight against KSI:

“KSI is trying to fight Tommy Fury, but the fight is falling through, and I know they are looking for a new name for October in the U.K… You’re around the same weight. Jorge [vs.] KSI, you’re like exactly the same weight.”

Jorge Masvidal responded by saying:

“I’ll be honest with you. I don’t think that dude would ever take the fight. Are you kidding me? Hell no, bro. Are you kidding me?”

Helwani followed up by offering his assistance in attempting to materialize the hypothetical matchup:

“I think I could make it happen.”

Jorge Masvidal last fought on April 8, losing his fourth consecutive UFC fight with a unanimous decision defeat against Gilbert Burns. Shortly after the disappointing performance at UFC 287, ‘Gamebred’ took off his gloves and retired from MMA. He has stayed relevant in the combat sports community by running his promotions Gamebred Boxing and Gamebred Bareknuckle.

Jorge Masvidal calls out KSI and other YouTubers-turned-fighters

Influencer fighters like KSI and Jake Paul have battled against doubters for several years. Some people believe they deserve respect for working hard in boxing, while others continue to deny that they are legitimate fighters.

During the same episode of The MMA Hour, Jorge Masvidal called out KSI by revealing his stance on the debate:

“That dude’s not trying to die on TV, he’s not. He’s fighting other dudes, and he’s barely surviving. Do you think he’s gonna get in there with me?... Like I said, these are the fights that I want. These guys have been in this what? Two, three, four, five years? Come over here, please.”

KSI last fought on May 13 against Joe Fournier, which ended in the first hiccup of the 30-year-old’s boxing journey. The London native initially secured a knockout win against Fournier before the replay showed he landed an elbow, leading to a no-contest decision.

The YouTuber-turned-fighter looks to get back on track later this year against Tommy Fury or another unknown opponent.

