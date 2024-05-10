“I can have a massive future in MMA” – Grappling genius Kade Ruotolo enjoys ‘feeling like a white belt’ in MMA transition

ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo will make his much-awaited MMA debut at ONE 167 against Blake Cooper. On June 7th, the youngest ADCC world champion in history will lace up the 4oz gloves for the first time in his career in front of a sold-out crowd at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Kade Ruotolo and his twin brother and fellow ONE world champion Tye Ruotolo have been training in Jiu-jitsu since they were three years old and have risen to legendary status since. Transitioning into MMA, however, means the 21-year-old BJJ prodigy will have to become a beginner again.

Ruotolo doesn't find any problems with this, however, saying that learning new things is an exciting thing for him.

He told Talk-Jitsu Podcast on YouTube::

“I believe I can have a massive future in MMA. I just love it. It’s refreshing to learn something new everyday. It feels like I’m back in a blue belt and white level [level] the striking and everything like that.”

Kade Ruotolo claims to be "comfortable" on his feet ahead of MMA debut at ONE 167

In a separate conversation with MMA legend Rampage Jackson in his podcast, The Jaxxson Podcast on YouTube, the young Ruotolo claims his stand-up game will not pose any problems for him on fight night.

When asked how his striking game is coming along, Kade Ruotolo said:

“It’s been coming along, for sure. I’m no Mike Tyson or Muhammad Ali in the hands yet, but it’s coming along pretty fast I'm definitely comfortable. That’s the main adjustment. I'm definitely comfortable on my feet.”

The Ruotolo brothers made a name for themselves for being ultra-aggressive in training with a sponge-like mentality when it comes to absorbing knowledge. We're sure Kade has the same mindset towards his newly acquired striking game.

ONE 167 will air live on US Primetime on June 7, free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.