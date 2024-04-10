“We got casitas for everybody” – Kade Ruotolo hints upgrades to their new gym after receiving another $50,000 bonus

Brazilian Jiu-jitsu super-twins Tye and Kade Ruotolo showed the world why they are head-and-shoulders above the rest at ONE Fight Night 21 last weekend.

Tye defended his ONE welterweight submission grappling world title against Izaak Michell while Kade faced Francisco Lo in a 180-pound catchweight bout.

Kade Ruotolo swiftly submitted his Brazilian foe with a modified rear-naked choke he and his twin brother dubbed the "Ruotolo-tine". A few matches down, Tye dispatched rising star Izaak Michell with the same submission hold. He also did it at about the same time. Talk about synergy.

Both wins were equally impressive and won the Ruotolo brothers $50,0000 bonuses each. Kade Ruotolo was ecstatic during his in-ring post-fight interview and said:

“Unreal, thank you, [ONE Championship CEO] Chatri [Sityodtong]! Thank you so much! So stoked! You guys are changing our lives - we say it every time we’re out here. You never work a day in your life if you love your job, right? To be able to do what we love here again, making the money that we’re making - we’re beyond blessed.

"So many thanks to Chatri, ONE Championship, you guys are the best, love you guys. Now we got casitas for everybody, come stay at the gym, let’s go!”

Tye and Kade Ruotolo started building their own gym in Costa Rica in late 2022 and will surely come close to its completion with the $100,000 they just acquired.

Tye and Kade Ruotolo debuted their signature "Ruotolo-tine" in epic fashion at ONE Fight Night 21

Speaking of the new submission the Ruotolo twins debuted that night, the "Ruotolo-tine", it's a rear-naked choke with an arm in. Think arm triangle choke from the back.

The dangerous thing about his hold is that Tye and Kade can attack with it from a seemingly safe and neutral position. When someone has you in back control, you generally want to have the seatbelt position to isolate one arm to avoid your opponent from completing it.

Instead of getting their trapped arm free, the Ruototo boys' long limbs allowed them to just clamp the choke from there.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 21 is available on demand for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Poll : Who are you more impressed with at ONE Fight Night 21? Tye Ruotolo Kade Ruotolo 0 votes View Discussion