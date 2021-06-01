"I can do so much more" - Khabib Nurmagomedov rules out becoming a professional coach

MMA legend and former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has ruled out becoming a professional coach.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest fighters to have ever competed in the sport of MMA, Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his retirement from MMA in October 2020. In the aftermath of his retirement, ‘The Eagle’ has been spotted as a training partner and corner person for his cousins and other teammates.

Khabib Nurmagomedov has been praised by many for helping his teammates, including his cousins Umar Nurmagomedov and Usman Nurmagomedov, prepare for their respective MMA fights.

On that note, during a recent media scrum, Khabib Nurmagomedov was asked whether he plans to become a professional coach. Nurmagomedov responded by stating:

“I don’t plan to be a professional coach. But when my brothers fight, since I have a lot of experience in the octagon, I can give good advice; especially when it’s guys that you grew up with and know well. You know their strengths and weaknesses, how they match up against their opponent – I’ll be doing that in the future. But to go to a gym…I don’t think it’d be right for me to be just a coach. I can do so much more. So, I don’t plan on doing that.” (*Video and translation courtesy: RT Sport MMA)

Khabib Nurmagomedov explained that although he continues to help his brothers and teammates train for their MMA fights, he doesn’t plan to become a full-time professional coach.

Becoming a professional MMA coach generally requires individuals to devote a significant part of their working hours towards training their students at the gym. The rest of the time is spent watching tape, staying up to date on combat techniques, and other such duties.

Khabib Nurmagomedov doesn’t limit himself to merely athletic pursuits but is also a well-known philanthropist and successful entrepreneur

Umar Nurmagomedov (left) with coach Javier Mendez (center) and Khabib Nurmagomedov (right)

Retired MMA megastar Khabib Nurmagomedov has often been praised for how he’s managed the wealth he earned throughout his MMA career. Nurmagomedov possesses outstanding business acumen, as evidenced by his business collaborations, public appearances, and career as a fight promoter for the EFC (Eagle Fighting Championship).

Furthermore, Khabib Nurmagomedov is no stranger to donning the hat of a philanthropist, having extensively worked with charitable foundations over the years. Considering that, it isn’t all too surprising to see Nurmagomedov refrain from restricting himself to merely one role, that of a coach, as he moves forward in life as a successful retired athlete.

