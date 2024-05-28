“I can revisit that fight” – ‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut has no problem running it back with Luke Lessei down the line

Third-ranked ONE Championship featherweight Muay Thai contender 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut of Thailand is gearing up for the toughest fight in his professional career when he meets Tawanchai PK Saenchai for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title next week.

But the 34-year-old was asked recently about a potential rematch with American star 'The Chef' Luke Lessei and Nattawut said he was open to running it back with his former adversary.

He told Sportsmanor in a recent interview:

"To me, I don’t think that far, whether I can have a rematch with Luke Lessei. But after this fight, I’ll have a vacation, and maybe then, I can revisit that fight."

Nattawut faced Lessei at ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video last December 2023, and it was an instant 'Fight of the Year' contender. The two warriors went back and forth, trading their hardest shots to the delight of the packed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium crowd in Bangkok, Thailand.

In the end, it was 'Smokin' Jo who took home the hard earned victory after three grueling rounds. However, it was a close fight and fans have expressed interest in seeing a rematch between the two.

Perhaps after Nattawut gets through with Tawanchai, it could be a possibility.

'Smokin' Jo Nattawut will face Tawanchai PK Saenchai in the main event of ONE 167 on Prime Video

Thai firecracker 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut will feature in a highly anticipated rematch against reigning and undisputed ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai in the main event ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Friday, June 7th, in U.S. primetime on Amazon Prime Video.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event.