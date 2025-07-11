"I can see a lot of openings" - Mohamed Younes Rabah identifies Shadow's vulnerabilities ahead of ONE Fight Night 33

Mohamed Younes Rabah has completed his tactical breakdown of upcoming foe Shadow Singha Mawynn. From there, 'The Eagle' concludes that he's found the perfect path to exploit the Thai's weaknesses when they collide on July 11.

Set to go down inside the hallowed Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, the Algerian contender faces the No.3-ranked featherweight Muay Thai contender for a chance to continue his ascent in the organization.

The Team Mehdi Zatout star understands he doesn't have the easiest of tests. But it won't be one that will prove to be his toughest either.

"He has a good right kick and a very strong clinch technique. He also has good elbows. I think these are his strong points," Mohamed Younes Rabah told ONE Championship.

"I think he is strong, but not smart enough. I can see a lot of openings in his defense, especially when he attacks in the second and third rounds. Also, he doesn't have enough speed and footwork. So, I think this is his weakness, and he will pay for it."

The 28-year-old's fight IQ and attacking arsenal have proved to be valuable throughout his tenure in ONE, after all.

Rabah has used both his standout features to claim important victories against former ONE world title challenger Saemapetch Fairtex and American Muay Thai sensation Eddie Abasolo.

Though a victory is far from guaranteed against a hard-hitting fighter like Shadow, Rabah's tactical preparation might prove decisive in his mission to attain world title glory in ONE Championship.

Mohamed Younes Rabah has gone all-out to prep for Shadow test

Ahead of his return, Mohamed Younes Rabah admitted his fight camp has been tough yet fulfilling.

"My camp was one of the best I have ever had. It was very good all the way, so I feel like I'm ready. I trained very hard and had a long camp for more than three months. So, I feel I am ready, and I will show all my hard work in the ring," he shared in the same interview.

'The Eagle' is currently 2-1 in ONE, and aims to secure his second successive triumph against Shadow at ONE Fight Night 33.

