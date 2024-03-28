“I can still get a chance” – Lito Adiwang hopeful to regain spot as top-five strawweight MMA contender

Filipino strawweight fighter Lito Adiwang believes he deserves to be in the top five contenders in the division following his third straight victory. However, he is not allowing it to consume him too much, instead focusing on further improving and proving his worth as a potential title contender.

'Thunder Kid' returned to competition back in September after more than year on the sidelines because of knee injury. He has won three straight since, the last one over Australian-Thai fighter Danial Williams in February by unanimous decision.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, the 31-year-old Soma Fight Club affiliate made a case for himself for a spot in the top-five contenders and eventually a shot at the world title currently held by compatriot and former teammate Joshua Pacio.

The Baguio, Philippines native said:

"I believe after my third straight win, I deserve to be in the top five. But, if not, I'm still okay with that, just as long as my mission is there to become the champion and I can still get a chance to break into the top five."

Currently inside the top-five strawweight contenders are former divisional king Jarred Brooks of the United States at No.1, followed by Bokang Masunyane of South Africa, Gustavo Balart of Cuba, Hiroba Minowa of Japan, and Mansur Malachiev of Russia.

Interestingly though, Lito Adiwang has made it known that if it can be avoided he does not want to face off against Pacio.

Lito Adiwang says latest victory proves he can fight at a high level

Lito Adiwang raced to his third straight victory in February and said it was further proof that he could stand toe-to-toe against the best in the game and compete at a high level.

The 31-year-old Filipino fighter has racked up three straight wins since returning to competition back in September after a knee injury sidelined him for a over a year.

His latest win came at the expense of Australian-Thai slugger Danial Williams, whom he dominated throughout their scheduled three-rounder at ONE Fight Night 19 on Feb. 16.

Following the well-earned win, 'Thunder Kid' moved to highlight in an interview with Sportskeeda MMA how the dominant win over Williams was a testament to his level of fighting, saying:

"Yeah, he's very tough. He's very tough and I respect his striking. I really respect his striking. [But] yeah I came to prove that I can fight, so I think I proved it today."

Watch the interview below:

Prior to defeating Williams, Lito Adiwang stopped Indonesian Adrian Mattheis by TKO in just 23 seconds in his return in September.

He then followed it up a decision victory over compatriot Jeremy Miado in November. He currently sports a 9-4 record in ONE Championship.