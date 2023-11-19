“I can’t believe I miss this” - Paulo Costa insists on compensation for Ailin Perez's UFC Vegas 82 triumph twerk, fans react

Ailin Perez created many headlines at UFC Vegas 82 not for her victory but for how she celebrated the win, and Paulo Costa is the latest to react.

Perez initially gained attention for her unique ground-and-pound attack late in round two, but the main story was her post-fight celebration. Perez is known for her flamboyant expressions, and 'Fiona' mounted the fence after her win to twerk to the commentary trio.

Paulo Costa, who normally reacts to each UFC card on Twitter, took note of Ailin Perez and jokingly suggested she deserved a Performance of the Night bonus:

"I can't believe I miss this. Give her twerk 50k bonus pls."

Perez was not the only member of her team to climb onto the cage, as her coach notably also celebrated with her facing the commentators.

Also of note, Perez's young son was in the crowd at the UFC Apex. The Argentinian did not seem to care as she proceeded to hold herself in typical fashion.

As expected, fan reactions to Perez's celebration included a wide range of opinions. Some continue to find the fighter entertaining, but others believe her actions are inappropriate.

Fans who did find the post-fight celebration humorous commented:

"She deserves it, badly"

"That a** got some motion to it"

While others were less approving of Perez:

"$50k fine!!"

"Can you twerk [Paulo]?"

"The coach twerking and then smacking her a** is peak Brazilian weirdness"

Regardless of some negative reactions, Perez has gotten the attention of most MMA fans and will likely continue the same persona moving forward. Whether or not her son will be in the crowd again, however, remains to be seen.

