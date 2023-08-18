"I can’t stress enough" - Michael Chandler shares valuable advice in the wake of Daniel Rodriguez's removal from UFC Noche

Michael Chandler weighed on Daniel Rodriguez's removal from UFC Noche and shared valuable advice after the details of the middleweight's positive USADA test were revealed.

ESPN's Marc Raimondi tweeted a statement from USADA regarding Rodriguez's positive test and removal from the event. The anti-doping agency mentioned that the positive test stemmed from supplements that the middleweight had been taking and noted that he was cooperative and acknowledged his claims of the supplements being tainted.

USADA wrote:

"We also acknowledge Mr. Rodriguez's claim of supplement contamination, and while the facts must be determined before any conclusion is drawn, we continue to encourage athletes to exercise caution with supplements, which are not approved by the FDA, and ensure any supplement they choose to take is tested by a third party, such as NSF Certified for Sport."

Michael Chandler quoted the tweet and shared advice that other fighters will hopefully follow. He stressed the importance of having all supplements tested by a third party to ensure that fighters avoid being flagged by USADA for a tainted product and shared a link, writing:

"I can’t stress enough…make sure your supps are third party tested!!!! http://Oiamperformance.Com/mc"

Tweet in response to Daniel Rodriguez removal from Noche UFC

It remains to be seen whether Daniel Rodriguez will receive a strict sanction should it be determined that he ingested a tainted supplement. But following Michael Chandler's advice could help fighters avoid these situations.

Michael Chandler responds to Conor McGregor

Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor had their fair share of back-and-forths throughout the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter. The former three-time Bellator lightweight champion recently responded to the Irishman after he mentioned what he intends to do to him when they eventually fight.

'Iron' tweeted that he believed that 'The Notorious' noting that he is made of steel is a weakness more than it is a strength. He mentioned that it shows McGregor just isn't built for combat, writing:

"Dude is talking about being made of steel and he legitimately has the bone density of a lapwing. You weren’t built for battle."

Expand Tweet