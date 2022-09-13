"Everyone talking s**t" - Daniel Rodriguez calls for rematch against Li Jingliang after controversial split decision win at UFC 279

Daniel Rodriguez picked up a controversial split decision win over Li Jingliang at UFC 279. Known to be a game fighter, 'D-Rod' has now called for a rematch against 'The Leech' amidst criticism about the verdict of their last fight.

Rodriguez uploaded a picture with the Leech where both have their hands raised. Calling for a rematch to settle any doubts, 'D-Rod' wrote:

"Everyone talking shit saying i lost !!! Let’s rematch !!! @lijingliangmma @danawhite @ufc "

Daniel Rodriguez was originally scheduled to face Kevin Holland in a 180-pound catchweight bout at UFC 279, while Li Jiangliang was slated to face Tony Ferguson at welterweight. However, Khamzat Chimaev missing weight led to the the reshuffling of three main-card matchups.

Jingliang agreed to fight 'D-Rod' at 180 lbs, despite having a weight disadvantage of nearly 10 lbs. The Chinese standout went toe-to-toe against his bigger opponent in a purely striking contest for three rounds.

While Daniel Rodriguez's jab found the mark more often than not, Jingliang mixed it up, repeatedly going downstairs with inside leg kicks. The majority of fans who had Jingliang winning at least two of the three rounds were shocked to see 'The Leech come up on the short side of a split decision.

Li Jingliang absolutely confident he won against Daniel Rodriguez

Li Jingliang has acted like a true company man throughout the entire UFC 279 saga. However, it was probably the Chinese standout who was treated most unfairly amongst the six welterweights whose fights were reshuffled.

Jingliang was originally scheduled to face Tony Ferguson in a welterweight clash in the co-main event at UFC 279. However, Ferguson was moved up to the main-event slot against Nate Diaz after Khamzat Chimaev missed weight by 7.5 pounds.

'The Leech' also lost the co-main event slot to a catchweight matchup of 180 lbs between Chimaev and Kevin Holland. Jingliang accepted the only option and faced Daniel Rodriguez, who had originally prepared for a 180 lbs catchweight bout against Holland.

Li Jingliang's woes wouldn't end there as he was handed a split decision loss in a bout he is widely regarded to have won. The Chinese prospect wore a vest during his latest appearance on The MMA Hour with the term "Robbed" written on it. Urging judges to explain their decision, 'The Leech' said:

“Of course I think I won the fight. I won the fight. ... When Bruce Buffer declared a result, I couldn’t believe that. I couldn’t believe that. It’s already an awful matchup, and the result was worse. And I think it just [is an] injustice. I can accept a loss, that’s fine. But please tell me why, why I lost the fight. Please, the three judges, tell me why you think I lost the fight. Tell me. Explain to me, please."

Watch Li Jingliang's appearance on The MMA Hour below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Allan Mathew