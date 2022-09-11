"They did the Leech so dirty this week" - MMA Twitter rages after Li Jingliang gets "robbed" in split decision loss to Daniel Rodriguez at UFC 279

Li Jingliang suffered a split decision loss to Daniel Rodriguez at UFC 279, which was controversial to say the least. Fans have expressed their outrage on social media over 'The Leech' clearly getting robbed of a decision win.

Fans have sympathized with Jingliang for the unfair treatment he received leading up to UFC 276. The Chinese standout was scheduled to face Tony Ferguson in the co-main event of the night before the entire card was reshuffled due to Khamzat Chimaev missing weight.

Ferguson graduated to the main-event spot starring opposite Nate Diaz, while Jingliang was pitched against Daniel Rodriguez. 'The Leech' also went in with a significant weight disadvantage, having weighed in at 170.5 lbs against 'D-Rod's' 179. @Nando_kaze wrote on Twitter:

"What a fkn robbery. Man they did the Leech so dirty this week. Fuck these stupid ass judges #UFC279"

Verdict MMA, based on people's votes, had Jingliang winning all three rounds. While some made an argument for 'D-Rod' winning round 3, MMA Twitter unanimously gave the first two rounds to 'The Leech'.

Chris C @TFChris123 @VerdictMMA I had Leech winning rounds 1 and 2... Leech got robbed @VerdictMMA I had Leech winning rounds 1 and 2... Leech got robbed

MclarenChaser @mclarenchaser is there even anyone who saw it for the way of DRod? Bruh, literally a unanimous decision for the leech, fucking robbery! #UFC is there even anyone who saw it for the way of DRod? Bruh, literally a unanimous decision for the leech, fucking robbery! #UFC

Curtis @CurtiZSe7eN The biggest robbery I’ve seen in a long time! Leech won 29-28 imo #UFC279 The biggest robbery I’ve seen in a long time! Leech won 29-28 imo #UFC279

Naman Gupta @naman_gupta999



Got the worst end out of the 6 guys who switched opponents.



Crowd booing the fight.



Loses the fight.



Leech robbery week continues.. SMH



#UFC279 Didn't get to show off his suit.Got the worst end out of the 6 guys who switched opponents.Crowd booing the fight.Loses the fight.Leech robbery week continues.. SMH Didn't get to show off his suit.Got the worst end out of the 6 guys who switched opponents.Crowd booing the fight.Loses the fight.Leech robbery week continues.. SMH#UFC279 https://t.co/XRDZz6J3dB

LORD ZOHAN ➐ @LORDZOHAN69 🏽#UFC279 LI WON THAT SHIT ROBBERY GIVE LEECH THA DUB LI WON THAT SHIT ROBBERY GIVE LEECH THA DUB ☝🏽#UFC279

Fans have been rallying for Li Jingliang all week

Li Jingliang has essentially become a fan favorite due to the mess that the UFC 279 fight card was. 'The Leech' had been working on his English and had a custom-made suit in preparation for the UFC 279 presser.

However, Jingliang never got to show off his slick blue suit as the pre-fight presser was botched due to a backstage brawl involving Khamzat Chimaev, Kevin Holland and Nate Diaz. MMA Twitter sympathized with 'The Leech' for not getting a presser due to no fault of his. Mike Heck of MMA Junkie wrote:

"Last thing I'll say, I hope Li Jingliang gets his own personal press conference tomorrow after ceremonials and gets to wear that suit again."

Mike Heck @MikeHeck_JR Last thing I'll say, I hope Li Jingliang gets his own personal press conference tomorrow after ceremonials and gets to wear that suit again. Last thing I'll say, I hope Li Jingliang gets his own personal press conference tomorrow after ceremonials and gets to wear that suit again.

Marc Raimondi @marcraimondi Shoutout to Li Jingliang, who had been preparing for this UFC 279 press conference. Looked super sharp in a new custom suit and had been practicing his English for the platform. Bummer. Shoutout to Li Jingliang, who had been preparing for this UFC 279 press conference. Looked super sharp in a new custom suit and had been practicing his English for the platform. Bummer.

Jingliang's woes only increased after Khamzat Chimaev's terrible weight miss at the weigh-ins. 'The Leech' was robbed of his co-main event spot opposite Tony Ferguson and pitched against a relatively unknown Daniel Rodriguez. The Chinese national further impressed fans by being game enough to accept an opponent who was around 10 lbs heavier.

Dillon Danis @dillondanis Li Jingliang is more gangster than them all! wasted his new suit and learning english for the press conference also gave up co main against a legend and now accepted a fight against a nobody that’s 10 pounds heavier than him. WOW! Li Jingliang is more gangster than them all! wasted his new suit and learning english for the press conference also gave up co main against a legend and now accepted a fight against a nobody that’s 10 pounds heavier than him. WOW!

Mouanster Jerky @Mouanster1 @dillondanis I agree with u... I thought Nate was the gangsta, but turns out he's not... Nate could've still fought Chimaev but refused 🤷. Li is the real Gangsta @dillondanis I agree with u... I thought Nate was the gangsta, but turns out he's not... Nate could've still fought Chimaev but refused 🤷. Li is the real Gangsta

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani On Li Jingliang from his manager Tim Simpson. On Li Jingliang from his manager Tim Simpson. https://t.co/fPWHgx9GSG

