"They did the Leech so dirty this week" - MMA Twitter rages after Li Jingliang gets "robbed" in split decision loss to Daniel Rodriguez at UFC 279

Li Jingliang suffered a split decision loss to Daniel Rodriguez at UFC 279, which was controversial to say the least. Fans have expressed their outrage on social media over 'The Leech' clearly getting robbed of a decision win.
Fans have sympathized with Jingliang for the unfair treatment he received leading up to UFC 276. The Chinese standout was scheduled to face Tony Ferguson in the co-main event of the night before the entire card was reshuffled due to Khamzat Chimaev missing weight.
Ferguson graduated to the main-event spot starring opposite Nate Diaz, while Jingliang was pitched against Daniel Rodriguez. 'The Leech' also went in with a significant weight disadvantage, having weighed in at 170.5 lbs against 'D-Rod's' 179. @Nando_kaze wrote on Twitter:
"What a fkn robbery. Man they did the Leech so dirty this week. Fuck these stupid ass judges #UFC279"
Verdict MMA, based on people's votes, had Jingliang winning all three rounds. While some made an argument for 'D-Rod' winning round 3, MMA Twitter unanimously gave the first two rounds to 'The Leech'.
Fans have been rallying for Li Jingliang all week
Li Jingliang has essentially become a fan favorite due to the mess that the UFC 279 fight card was. 'The Leech' had been working on his English and had a custom-made suit in preparation for the UFC 279 presser.
However, Jingliang never got to show off his slick blue suit as the pre-fight presser was botched due to a backstage brawl involving Khamzat Chimaev, Kevin Holland and Nate Diaz. MMA Twitter sympathized with 'The Leech' for not getting a presser due to no fault of his. Mike Heck of MMA Junkie wrote:
"Last thing I'll say, I hope Li Jingliang gets his own personal press conference tomorrow after ceremonials and gets to wear that suit again."
Jingliang's woes only increased after Khamzat Chimaev's terrible weight miss at the weigh-ins. 'The Leech' was robbed of his co-main event spot opposite Tony Ferguson and pitched against a relatively unknown Daniel Rodriguez. The Chinese national further impressed fans by being game enough to accept an opponent who was around 10 lbs heavier.