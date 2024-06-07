“I can’t wait to get out there” - MMA phenom Adrian Lee pumped to realize lifelong goal at ONE 167

Teen phenom Adrian Lee long envisioned to be competing under ONE Championship like his older siblings and now that it is at hand, he cannot wait to take the plunge and go for it.

The 18-year-old Prodigy Training Center athlete will make his ONE debut at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs Nattawut on June 7 at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. He is up against fellow promotion newcomer Antonio Mammarella of Australia in a lightweight MMA clash.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Adrian Lee spoke about his initial ONE outing, especially how he has long looked forward to it, saying:

"I'm so ready for this fight. I've been ready for a while and I've just been waiting for my coach to say how I was. So I can't wait to get out there."

Watch the interview below:

By competing at ONE 167, Adrian Lee becomes the latest member of his family to compete under ONE Championship. He follows in the footsteps of ONE world champions Angela (atomweight/retired) and Christian (lightweight and welterweight) as well as late sister Victoria.

Prior to signing with the promotion late last year, Lee was a decorated amateur martial artist that saw him become a four-time National Youth MMA champion and the Hawaii high school state wrestling champion last year.

ONE 167 will air live and for free in U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Adrian Lee thrilled to have trained with double ONE world champion brother Christian for pro debut

Adrian Lee is confident heading into his ONE Championship debut at ONE 167 on June 7 in Thailand after getting the assistance of his elder brother and double world champion Christian in training.

The younger Lee said that the reigning ONE lightweight and welterweight MMA king was with him every step of the way in his preparation for his pro debut and he felt great for the opportunity to hone his skills under his guidance as well.

He shared to the South China Morning Post in an interview:

"It's so great. I'm so lucky and blessed to be able to train with my brother, who's the two-division champ. It's great. We get great training in every day."

At ONE 167, Lee will be going up against fellow ONE-debuting Antonio Mammarella of Australia, who is also out to get a win to advance his MMA career.