ONE Championship prodigy Adrian Lee targets two-division supremacy like older sibling

Adrian Lee wants to follow in the footsteps of his elder brother, Christian Lee, and become a two-division MMA world champion sometime in the future.

The 18-year-old phenom kickstarts his promotional career against Antonio Mammarella at ONE 167, which emanates live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok on June 7.

Before he steps inside the Circle, the Prodigy Training Center upstart sat down with ONE Championship to talk about his debut and future plans at The Home of Martial Arts.

Adrian Lee shared:

"Right now, the only thing on my mind is beating Antonio Mammarella. However, after that, I plan on becoming the lightweight champ and possibly a two-division champ."

That dream is certainly within sight for one of the most promising prospects in mixed martial arts today. Of course, with more game time and victories.

Even with his raw talent today, Christian, who holds the lightweight and welterweight MMA crown in ONE Championship, has dubbed his youngest sibling a "future world champion in the making."

The elder brother, a record holder for the most finishes inside the ONE Circle, has been getting his youngest sibling ready for his promotional debut, and like most fans, the 25-year-old is expecting Adrian Lee to live up to his hype when he faces Mammarella in Bangkok, Thailand.

Adrian Lee vows to thrill against Mammarella at ONE 167

For his part, Adrian Lee is as motivated as ever to back up the hype when he gets his professional MMA career up and running in ONE Championship.

In a short interview with The Straits Times, the Hawaii-based athlete noted:

"Be ready for a show. I'll find a really quick finish."

Adrian and Mammarella go toe-to-toe in a lightweight MMA fixture that will serve as the curtain raiser of ONE 167 on June 7.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire card live and for free in U.S. primetime.