"I don't care who you f*****g sleep with" - Dana White weighs in on pushing political "agenda" at UFC 

Dana White is known for not policing his fighters when it comes to socio-political matters. In a recent podcast appearance, the 54-year-old has doubled down that he'd never let any political agenda drive the world's premier MMA promotion.

Speaking to comedian Bill Maher on the Club Random Podcast, the UFC CEO reaffirmed that he doesn't push any political agenda on the company, saying:

"I don't push any type of agenda in our office or whatever. I don't even say, 'Hey guys the primaries are coming up, get out and vote, and all these sh*t.' If you want to vote, vote. If you don't who gives a sh*t. Do whatever the f**k you want to do. No place for that in the workplace.

White doubled down on his remarks, claiming:

"I don't care who the f**k you sleep with, what you identify as, who you pray to [or] any of that sh*t. [or] who you vote for, I don't care. All I care about for the next eight hours is that you give a sh*t about the UFC and what we got going on. Other than that, live your best life, do you, and let's have f*****g fun doing this, and let's be the best."

Catch Dana White's comments below:

Earlier this year, White even clapped back at a reporter for trying to bait him into speaking up against Sean Strickland for 'Tarzan's' comments on the LGBTQI+ community.

When Dana White told reporter that there were "no leashes" in the UFC

Sean Strickland never shies away from speaking his mind. At UFC 297 'Tarzan' made some seemingly homophobic remarks about the LGBTQI+ community prompting a reporter to question Dana White about his fighter's remarks.

However, the fight promoter was irked by the journalist's choice of words while framing the question. The reporter argued that White keeps his fighters on a long leash when it comes to expressing their opinions, even as far as allowing them to say homophobic and transphobic statements.

The comment didn't sit right with the UFC CEO who quickly clapped back at the reporter professing free speech:

"I don't give anybody a leash. A leash? Free speech. To control what people say, to tell people what to believe? I don't f*****g tell any other human being what to say, what to think and there are no leashes on any of them. It's probably a good idea [to move on from that question]. That's ridiculous to say I give somebody a leash. Free speech brother."

Catch Dana White's comments below: