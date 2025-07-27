  • home icon
"I care about people" - Bryce Mitchell draws line between himself and Sean Strickland after comparison

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Jul 27, 2025 15:36 GMT
Bryce Mitchell (left) points out the difference between him and Sean Strickland (right). [Images courtesy: Getty]
Bryce Mitchell (left) points out the difference between him and Sean Strickland (right). [Images courtesy: Getty]

Bryce Mitchell recently talked about Sean Strickland, making it clear that there are some aspects where he is quite different than the UFC middleweight fighter.

'Thug Nasty' secured a dominant unanimous decision victory in his bantamweight debut against Said Nurmagomedov at UFC Abu Dhabi this past Saturday.

During the post-fight press conference, Mitchell addressed several topics. When asked about being compared with Strickland, the Arkansas native responded:

"I think there’s similarities, but I try to be overwhelmingly nice... I go out of my way to tell people how much I love them. I don't ever try to disrespect [anybody]... I think I’m a little bit nicer than [Strickland] is... I think what separates me is how much I care about people."
Check out Bryce Mitchell's comments below (via @RedCorner_MMA on X)

When Sean Strickland suggested solution for Bryce Mitchell's mental health struggles

Bryce Mitchell has often captured attention with his interesting theories. However, he has also shared his struggles with mental health. Ahead of his fight against Jean Silva earlier this year, Mitchell revealed that he was having difficulty sleeping due to what he described as "demonic dreams".

Upon hearing this, Sean Strickland offered a solution. In a post on X, the UFC middleweight fighter wrote:

"I love Bryce.... don't hold this against me, but therapy would do him wonders. If every time I had an Intrusive thought, I thought "oh, it's the devil," I'd lose my mind. Intrusive thoughts aren't the devil, Bryce.. Probably just fight anxiety manifesting itself in f**ked up thoughts."

Check out Sean Strickland's comments below:

Edited by Nilaav Gogoi
