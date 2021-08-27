"I didn't care they will take a million dollars or two" - Khabib Nurmagomedov says he wasn't worried about being fined when he jumped the cage after UFC 229 win over Conor McGregor

UFC 229 featured a brawl for the ages as one of the most toxic rivalries in UFC history came onto the canvas in the main event: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor.

In the immediate aftermath of the fight, Khabib Nurmagomedov infamously jumped over the cage and into the vicinity of McGregor's team. The UFC lightweight champion seemed exasperated even after making his nemesis tap inside the octagon. There are many theories as to what prompted such frustration from Nurmagaomedov. While McGregor's corner's insults did infuriate 'The Eagle,' he admitted that not being given his UFC belt was a major source of his frustrations.

In a recent press conference, Khabib Nurmagomedov detailed what went through his mind when he jumped the cage after defeating Conor McGregor:

"When I jumped out after the fight, I was not interested at all. I [knew] I would be fined after all the scandal. I won the belt, I said [to] them that they owe me a belt. I didn't care. They will take million dollars or two, or not pay me at all. I didn't care at all. I came and I deserved a belt. I won the belt, that is my trophy. I must leave with it. They didn't give me it there. They took us to the dressing room. There were a lot of policemen. Many people came. They were around me. We spent about three hours there. I was just thinking about the belt. I won the fight and I am in the dressing room without a belt. I say, 'Guys, give me mine, I don't need anything yours.' That is my attitude."

Watch Khabib's in-ring demeanor after submitting Conor McGregor at UFC 229:

The bad blood reached its boiling point at UFC 229 and @TeamKhabib emerged victorious against Conor McGregor #UFCDay pic.twitter.com/nOH1ngFUNK — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 22, 2020

Watch Khabib talk about the incident here:

Why did Khabib Nurmagomedov target Dillon Danis from Conor McGregor's corner post-UFC 229?

It was clear to all onlookers that Khabib Nurmagomedov's target was Dillon Danis.

Whtttaaa Dramatic End...entertaining But Disrespectful...By The Way Great Card In T Mobile Arena #UFC229 congratulations Ferguson Fr Yr Comeback Victory...& How Great Match Tht & F*ck Khabib U Dump. Conor McGregor Is Still The Champ May be khabib is 27-0 in cage but outside 0-1 pic.twitter.com/JXOBbgeaWq — Best In The World🇮🇳 (@RohanRGGohil) October 7, 2018

While many believe that Khabib snapped because of the insults Danis had been shouting during the fight, 'The Eagle' detailed his real reason, saying:

I jumped on him because other corner is too old; because Conor’s other corner, other coaches, too old, and that’s why I jumped on him," said Nurmagomedov (transcribed by MMA Fighting). "Because he’s almost like my age.""If I jumped on [coach John] Kavanagh, I don’t think it’s too — cause Kavanagh can’t fight me. That’s why I jumped on [Danis]."

Read our exclusive with Kevin Lee - who lambasts Khabib for going after the UFC ring girls!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh