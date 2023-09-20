“I cheer for Thais” – Superlek says Wondergirl can pull off upset over Xiong Jing Nan

ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek is backing his countrywoman, Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak, to come out on top when she meets one of the most dangerous women in all of combat sports on September 29.

Emanating from the Singapore Indoor Stadium, ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video will feature some of the biggest names in women’s MMA, Muay Thai, and submission grappling. In one of the more intriguing matchups of the evening, ‘Wondergirl’ will step inside the circle to take on reigning ONE strawweight MMA world titleholder Xiong Jing Nan in a special-rules striking bout.

No kicks, no elbows, no takedowns. Pure striking between two of the fiercest women in all of ONE Championship.

Speaking with the promotion before his own epic world title fight this Friday night, Superlek shared his take on the unique battle between ‘Wondergirl’ and Xiong Jing Nan:

“Only allowing to use only punches is a difficult task to Wondergirl. I don’t know much about this special rule, but I believe that Xiong is already good at punching people. So, Wondergirl needs to improve her boxing. But Wondergirl’s punch is also heavy and sharp enough already. I give them a 50-50 change, but then again, I cheer for Thais.”

Before ‘Wondergirl’ and Xiong Jing Nan step inside the circle, fans will be treated to the most anticipated fight in Muay Thai history as Superlek returns to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium with the hopes of dethroning one of the sport's most vicious strikers, Rodtang.

‘The Iron Man’ will put his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship on the line against a man who has already earned four massive victories in 2023. Can Superlek score another big win and claim his second ONE world title, or will Rodtang once again prove why he is considered by many to be the greatest fighter in the art of eight limbs?

Catch ONE Friday Fights 34 live and for free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel on September 22, and Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can watch ONE Fight Night 14 live in US primetime on September 29.