"I am coming for your job at the desk" - Max Holloway's hilarious call out of former UFC champion Daniel Cormier

Max Holloway called out Daniel Cormier yet again in his usual hilarious fashion after his win over Calvin Kattar last night. The former featherweight champion has been challenging Daniel Cormier for a while now, repeating the same style of call-out time and again. It has become a funny tradition, where whenever Max Holloway is asked about possible future matchups, he remembers to mention DC at least once.

Following his clinical win at UFC Fight Island 7, 'Blessed' did not forget to keep the running joke going. In his post-fight interview, he issued a challenge to Cormier, saying that he was coming for his desk job now.

"DC facetimed me when he bought his new house. It looks like a castle. Did you guys see his new house? He's spending all his money and there's only one 'Money Fight' and that's me, DC... You're eating everything I work for... I am coming for your job at the desk. I'm coming for your job at detail - everything. I'm taking it all, DC," Holloway said.

"Im coming for your job at the desk, I'm coming for your job at Detail, I'm taking it all DC!"



If @dc_mma won't fight him, @BlessedMMA is coming for ALL the jobs 🤣 #UFCFightIsland7 pic.twitter.com/ocmsC4DwVh — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 17, 2021

Max Holloway put up a title fight-worthy show inside Etihad Arena at Fight Island, and so did his opponent Calvin Kattar. While Holloway stole the show by landing 445 significant strikes, as per ESPN Stats Info, which is the highest ever in a UFC fight, Calvin Kattar refused to back down and took the fight to five complete rounds.

Max Holloway won the bout via unanimous decision with full scores across the board. The final scorecards showed 50-43, 50-43, and 50-42. After the fight, he offered to stand by for the UFC 257 headliner and said Dana White can call him if anything goes wrong, either with Dustin Poirier or Conor McGregor.

The one time when Max Holloway called out DC face to face

DC and Max Holloway share a great friendship and camaraderie, and often hang out together at the gym or elsewhere. After several callouts from Max Holloway, Daniel Cormier finally decided to address his challenges by telling an equally hilarious story from one of their past encounters.

Cormier talked about a time when they were together at Holloway's house and the latter decided to take on DC, who has more than a one-hundred pound weight advantage over him.

"Holloway has called me out for a while. I kept trying to let him make it. I want to let the kid make it. I want to tell you one more story from The Ultimate Fighter. We were at this house, a beautiful mansion. Holloway decides he wants to test me. I think he only understood that he couldn’t take me. He grabbed me and I literally threw his little a** down on the couch. And he was like, Oh my god!" shared Daniel Cormier.

Watch Daniel Cormier's response and Max Holloway's answer below.