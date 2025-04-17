"I could fight for another couple of years" - Liam Harrison feeling rejuvenated ahead of Soe Lin Oo scrap at ONE 173: Denver

British Muay Thai legend Liam Harrison's illustrious career spans over two decades, and the 39-year-old believes he has at least another 24 months left in the tank before he eventually calls it a day.
'Hitman' has shut down any retirement talk as he prepares for his bantamweight Muay Thai matchup against Myanmarese slugger Soe Lin Oo at ONE 173: Denver, revealing a renewed vigor that could extend his fight career into his early 40s.
"I feel good at the minute," he told the South China Morning Post in an exclusive interview, adding: "I know if I wanted to, I could fight for another couple of years, but I'm not putting pressure on myself. I'm just going to see where we're at after this fight."
His upcoming three-round tie against the ultra-aggressive Soe Lin Oo inside Ball Arena on August 1 represents more than just another fight in his storied journey in "The Art of Eight Limbs" - he will use it to gauge whether or not he can continue fighting on the global stage.
A victory may be far from guaranteed, but as a fighter who's built a reputation for producing fireworks and high-octane battles, fans can expect 'Hitman' to leave an impression when he takes to the Circle in Denver.
Liam Harrison's aggression could pave the way to victory over Soe Lin Oo
Liam Harrison's signature all-out style will come in handy against Soe Lin Oo's never-say-die approach in "The Mile High City."
The Leeds native must assess what his foe brings to the table in the opening round while staying cautious of the Myanmarese's piston-like punches.
Once he has a plan sorted, 'Hitman' could go in for the kill and tag the battle-tested veteran with his smooth kick-punch combinations or damaging overhands that have helped him to a ton of knockouts in his resume.
More fights will be announced for ONE 173: Denver, the promotion's third on-ground spectacle in North America.
Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA and onefc.com for more info on the August 1 bill that takes place in Ball Arena.