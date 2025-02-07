"I could've killed this dude"- Jorge Masvidal addresses shocking moment his 50-year-old coach took punches in Nate Diaz team brawl

Jorge Masvidal recently addressed the chaotic brawl that erupted between his team and Nate Diaz’s entourage during the pre-fight press conference of their boxing clash in Anaheim, California. The incident took place after Diaz abruptly left the stage before the scheduled faceoff, leading to tensions boiling over between both camps.

Masvidal recounted how the altercation began when one of Diaz’s team members shoved him, prompting a reaction from his side. His 50-year-old boxing coach, Jorge Capetillo, got caught in the scuffle and was taken to the ground by two of Diaz’s team members.

Masvidal saw his coach getting hit and intervened, grabbing an opponent by the hair. He claimed he held back, despite his striking ability, before security restored order. The heated exchange stemmed from unresolved tensions between the two fighters dating back to their UFC 244 clash for the BMF title, where Masvidal won after a doctor stoppage.

Trending

Check out the footage of the brawl below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Expand Tweet

Speaking about the brawl in an episode of the JAXXON PODCAST, Masvidal said:

"He's [Diaz] got a bunch of f*cking idiots there you know [in his team]... I don't know what these f*cking dudes do but besides cause trouble. Nate was leaving and I was talking. He had said some sh*t like come fight me or something [and] then he walked off... Out of nowhere one of his guys comes and shoves me right. I go, 'Oh! That's a no-no."

Masvidal added:

"So I start tracing this guy down. I can't find him he takes off like a little b*tch. I look to my left and my coach is fighting two of his dudes. They have him on the floor and one of them's already like cracking him. I'm like that's not happening bro. I thought at first it was like a lesbian chick so I didn't want to hit him right. You can see when I grab his buddy by the dreads. I have his head right here and everybody knows I'm decent at knees. I could have killed this dude. I really thought it was like some fat lesbian or some sh*t so I let him go."

Check out Jorge Masvidal's comments below (57:40):

Jorge Masvidal discusses UFC return and potential timeline

Jorge Masvidal is preparing for a UFC comeback, targeting an April event in Miami. He initially retired after 20 years in the sport, citing injuries and mental exhaustion.

However, after training for a boxing match in Las Vegas, he regained his passion and felt in peak condition. 'Gamebred' returned to the American Top Team and realized he could still compete with elite fighters. Speaking about his potential return in the aforementioned podcast episode, Masvidal said:

"April would be good. The UFC hasn't confirmed, so April International Fight week should be good... [I want to come back] full time. Get at least a good two-three fights in there."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.