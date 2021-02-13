"I cut the umbilical cord with an elbow strike!" - Tony Ferguson in a jovial mood as he celebrates his 37th birthday

Tony Ferguson is the type of guy that will leave you rolling on the floor laughing with his antics and unusual methods to put the point across. The former UFC interim lightweight champion turned 37 on February 12, 2021, and expressed his joy in his trademark-style tweet.

'Like A Fine Wine... Drink It Up Crew, The Day I Was Born I Cut The Umbilical Cord W/ An Elbow Strike. Threw On Some Shades... Smacked The Doctor & Said Hold Up Brotha I’m Talkin’ # Thanks Crew For The Birthday Wishes, & Continued Support Over The Years,' read Tony Ferguson's tweet.

Tony Ferguson's tweet makes reference to the shades that have been a constant in his attire in almost all of his public appearances over the years and the dreaded elbow strikes which rearranged most of his opponents' faces during his seven-year unbeaten run in the UFC.

🎂🎶 Like A Fine Wine 🍇Drink It Up🥂

Crew🍃, The Day I Was Born I Cut The Umbilical Cord W/ An Elbow Strike. Threw On Some Shades... Smacked The Doctor & Said Hold Up Brotha I’m Talkin’ 🎶💪😆🤚🎶 # Thanks🍃Crew For The Birthday🎂Wishes, & Continued Support Over The Years 🙏🦁 pic.twitter.com/C7Z9pGFdco — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) February 12, 2021

Ferguson's tweet may come across as a difficult-to-decipher cryptic message to new UFC fans, but those who have followed El Cucuy through his career have embraced his unconventional personality with open arms.

Following his shock defeat against Justin Gaethje at UFC 249 in April 2020, Tony Ferguson posted a video of him dancing with an IV stand the very next day and brought a smile to fans who were disheartened by the outcome of the fight.

Tony Ferguson is the type of guy...

Tony Ferguson has been a competitor at the highest level throughout his fighting career and his competitive achievements are second only to the consensus greatest fighters of all time.

UFC 249 Ferguson v Gaethje

Lightweight has historically been the most talent-rich division in UFC and a large number of MMA greats have called it home. In an undefeated run that came to an abrupt end at UFC 249 in April 2020, Tony Ferguson became the first fighter in UFC history to amass a double-digit winning streak in the lightweight division and defeated formidable opponents Rafael Dos Anjos, Anthony Pettis, Edson Barboza, Kevin Lee, Donald Cerrone and Michael Johnson.

Tony Ferguson. It chops and changes daily however in this hollow forgetful business of recency. https://t.co/mAMLRoo7Q5 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 1, 2020

Tony Ferguson's UFC career has been subject to many setbacks and despite a historic run, the title fight opportunity has illuded El Cucuy on numerous occasions. Currently ranked No. 5 in the official UFC rankings, Ferguson's last fight was a unanimous decision loss against Charles 'do Bronx' Oliveira at UFC 256 PPV event in December 2020.

Long considered to be the only fighter capable of handing Khabib Nurmagomedov his first professional loss, Ferguson's fall from grace was sudden but not unexpected. Lower weight classes demand attributes that don't necessarily stay with a fighter when he crosses over to the wrong side of 35. Making another run at the title may seem like a lucrative choice, but putting himself against younger and more evolved fighters will only end up hurting Ferguson's legacy. But Tony Ferguson is still a big name and has a huge fan following which can make up for some money fights without title implications involving other big names like Nate Diaz.