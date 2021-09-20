"I'd cook you" - Derek Brunson sends a message to Jake Paul

Hot off the heels of a dominant submission victory over Darren Till, Derek Brunson has sent a message to YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul.

Jake Paul is also coming off a victory. He picked up a decision win against former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley on August 29. It was Paul's second win over a former UFC fighter. 'The Problem Child' previously knocked out Ben Askren earlier in the year.

Derek Brunson is attempting to put his name in the hat for Paul's next opponent. The hard-hitting middleweight posted the following onto his Twitter account:

"When Hannah Montana’s boyfriend meets Blonde Brunson . This ain’t Disney @jakepaul I’d cook you !"

A boxing match between Jake Paul and Derek Brunson seems very unlikely to take place anytime soon. Brunson is still under contract with the UFC and Dana White has been very vocal about his dislike of celebrity boxing. UFC contracts are notoriously hard to get out of without the grace of White.

It also seems like an unwise choice for Paul to take the fight in the first place. His last two opponents have been natural welterweights, both of whom were considerably smaller than Paul. Askren and Woodley were also nearly twice the age of him.

Brunson is a natural middleweight who is still competing at the very top of the combat sports world. Wrestling may be his bread and butter, but he still has multiple KO finishes littered throughout his resume.

What is next for Derek Brunson?

A boxing match with Jake Paul does seem very unlikely for Derek Brunson. But there are still a variety of opponents at the top of the UFC middleweight division whom he could face.

With Derek Brunson's recent victory against Till, he has become arguably second in line for a shot at the title, sitting behind only Robert Whittaker. However, there are many fights set to take place in the near future that could see a new potential contender emerge.

Also Read

It would be wise for Brunson to take one more fight to fully solidify his contender status. A matchup against the winner of Paulo Costa vs. Marvin Vettori or a clash with Jared Cannonier would appear to make the most sense for the time being.

From Conor McGregor to Paddy Pimblett, follow our extensive MMA coverage right here!

Edited by Harvey Leonard