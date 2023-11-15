‘I’d definitely beat Tyson Fury up’ - Gordon Ryan comments on facing ‘The Gypsy King’ in a fight, hails Jon Jones the “baddest” man on the planet

Gordon Ryan is undoubtedly the No.1 pound-for-pound no-gi Brazilian jiu-jitsu player in the world, with his last defeat coming in 2018.

'The King' was recently enlisted to help Jon Jones prepare for his fight with Stipe Miocic, scheduled to take place at UFC 295 last weekend. 'Bones' was forced to withdraw from the fight due to injury, and their heavyweight title fight has not been officially rescheduled yet.

In the wake of Francis Ngannou's recent boxing match with WBC champion Tyson Fury, a combat sports Instagram page posted a poll for fans to determine the "baddest man on the planet".

The page matched up Fury against Gordon Ryan, with 'The King' sharing his thoughts on how an MMA fight between the pair would unfold. Ryan also crowned Jon Jones as the world's "baddest" man, writing this:

"I would definitely beat up Tyson in a fight. The addition of kicks and obviously takedowns would make it easy haha but that title belongs to Jon Jones. Hard to argue his not the baddest."

See Gordon Ryan's Instagram story below:

Screenshot of Ryan's Instagram story

The title of "the baddest man on the planet" has been reserved for the world's heavyweight boxers for many years.

But with the popularity of MMA increasing exponentially since the 1990s, heavyweight MMA fighters are now certainly worth considering for the esteemed title.

Gordon Ryan shares steroid-themed Instagram post alongside Jeff Novitzky

Jeff Novitzky, the UFC's Vice President of Athlete Health and Performance, is one of the world's leading figures regarding performance-enhancing drug (PED) usage in professional sports.

During last weekend's UFC 295 event, which Gordon Ryan attended, 'The King' snapped a picture alongside Novtizky and posted it on Instagram with a steroid-themed caption.

Ryan wrote this:

"Say YES to high test."

See the post below:

With drug testing seldom implemented in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, PED usage in the sport is rife. Some athletes, such as Tye and Kade Ruotolo, have taken a proudly natural approach and consistently promote trying to clean up the sport.

Others, like Gordon Ryan, have embraced the opportunity to use PEDs.

Earlier this year, Ryan was called out by foe Nicky Rodriguez for a match that included USADA drug testing prior to fight night. 'The King' scoffed at the offer, saying that "steroids aren't illegal in jiu-jitsu".