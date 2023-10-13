“One of the most dangerous drugs” - UFC to finally begin testing for notorious banned substance following USADA split, says Jeff Novitzky

Jeff Novitzky and Hunter Campbell, the UFC's senior vice president of athlete health and performance, recently stated that the promotion will begin in-depth testing for EPO as of 2024.

EPO, also known as erythropoietin, is a performance-enhancing drug (PED) that allows bone marrow to produce more red blood cells, providing more oxygen to the blood. EPO is also naturally produced in the body as a hormone.

Former bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw has been caught using EPO in the past, but according to Jeff Novitzky, the UFC will be altering their drug-testing program in order to provide more complex testing for the potent PED.

After reports of the promotion's decision not to renew their contract with USADA as of January 1, 2024, Novitzky and Hunter Campbell, the CBO and senior executive vice president of the UFC, held a press conference to address the media.

Jeff Novitzky detailed the changes that will be made to the promotion's anti-doping program, as advised by their new science advisor, Dr. Daniel Eichner. Novtizky said this:

"[Dr. Eichner] has advised us to make the following changes, which we will, to make the program better. We're gonna increase special analysis testing from what USADA does now. This includes EPO testing, in my estimation one of the most dangerous drugs in our sport. When we launch this program, January 1st, we will conduct EPO special analysis at the highest rate of any sports federation in the world."

Watch the video below from 17:45:

Jeff Novitzky sheds light on Drug Free Sport, the new testing agency in partnership with the UFC

The UFC's decision not to renew its contract with USADA as of 2024 has sent shockwaves around the combat sports world.

The promotion has announced that they will now be working with Drug Free Sport International in the new year, a decision that was a long time coming, according to Hunter Campbell.

Jeff Novitzky and Campbell appeared in front of the media to elaborate on the promotion's decision, where they detailed the growing frustrations of working with USADA over the years.

Novtizky also explained the extent to with Drug Free Sport is involved in anti-doping tests across the world, saying this:

"Drug Free Sport is a sample-collection agency. They currently handle collection duties for the following professional sports leagues... NFL, NCAA, NBA, WNBA, Nascar, Horseracing Wealthfare and Integrity Unit, PGA, LPGA, FIFA, CrossFit... in fact we see from time to time, that USADA has contracted out Drug Free Sport..."[15:20-16:15 of the aforementioned video]

The entire list of changes made to the UFC's drug-testing program was listed by Jeff Novitzky during the press conference.

See below: