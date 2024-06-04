"I'd drop everything I'm doing and go" - Johan Ghazali says he'd jump at the chance to compete at ONE 168: Denver

Johan Ghazali would cancel any plans if he gets to feature on the promotion's highly-awaited return to the United States, ONE 168: Denver, on Sept. 6. The Rentap Muaythai Gym affiliate has quickly risen from a largely unknown fighter to one of the highly-touted prodigies on the global stage.

With another chance to impress in the offing, as he faces Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat at ONE 167 this Friday, June 7, the 17-year-old sensation is ready to take each assignment in his stride with a larger goal in mind.

That goal, of course, is for an opportunity to fight on ONE Championship's second on-ground event in North America, which he described as something that could be a significant moment of his career during a recent appearance on the 4oz to Freedom podcast.

Johan Ghazali shared:

"If I get the chance to fight in the U.S., 100 percent. I'd drop everything I'm doing and go. 100 percent. I have family in Farmington, New Mexico. So I'd love to be on the Denver card and have my family watch me fight there in Denver, Colorado."

He continued:

"I'd love it - fight in front of my family, build my fanbase, and show Muay Thai to the world."

Before he dreams of a chance to duke it out inside the Ball Arena in Denver, Johan Ghazali must ace his next assignment that gets underway inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Watch the full interview here:

ONE 167 will be available to all active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America live in U.S. primetime for free.

Johan Ghazali could join a star-studded cast in Denver

ONE 168: Denver is already jam-packed with talent ranging from up-and-coming contenders to legends of the sport.

Xiong Jing Nan defends her strawweight MMA crown against Stamp Fairtex, while ONE bantamweight Muay Thai kingpin Jonathan Haggerty puts his gold on the line in a rematch versus Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Meanwhile, Kade Ruotolo and Mikey Musumeci vie for the ONE lightweight submission grappling world championship. In addition, Liam Harrison and Seksan Or Kwamuang duke it out in a legend versus legend 140-pound catchweight showdown.

Lastly, Alyse Anderson and Victoria Sousa go toe-to-toe in an atomweight MMA fixture.

Tickets for ONE 168: Denver can be purchased here.