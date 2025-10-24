“I'd be excited for that one” - Jonathan Haggerty looks at possible Hiroki Akimoto showdown if Japanese fighter beats Wei Rui

Reigning ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty will be happy to give Hiroki Akimoto a chance to regain the divisional gold if he passes his next test at ONE 173 in Tokyo, Japan.

Ad

On Sunday, Nov. 16, inside the Ariake Arena, 'The General' squares off against Thai-Algerian slugger Nabil Anane for the latter's ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship.

Before Haggerty attempts to regain his status as a two-sport world champion, former divisional king Hiroki Akimoto goes toe-to-toe with China standout 'Demon Blade' Wei Rui.

In a pre-fight interview with the South China Morning Post (SCMP), Jonathan Haggerty weighed in on the pair's matchup, admitting that he sees it as a battle to determine the next man who'd challenge him for his kickboxing gold.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I believe if Akimoto wins, that could be another title shot in line for me," the Knowlesy Academy and Team Underground affiliate shared.

"I'd be excited for that one. I've always wanted to fight Akimoto. I think he's a great fighter, a great opponent. So that'll be interesting. I'm looking forward to seeing who wins out of that one for sure."

Ad

Watch his full interview with SCMP below:

Ad

Akimoto was last in action when he overcame John Lineker via split decision at ONE 172 in Saitama, Japan. Wei, meanwhile, went down to Jonathan Haggerty in their world title contest at ONE 171 in Qatar.

Fight fans can head over to watch.onefc.com for how-to-watch details on ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri. Grab your seats to catch all the action live and in person here.

Jonathan Haggerty not buying Yuki Yoza hype

In the same interview with SCMP, the bantamweight kickboxing king said that he hasn't bought into the Yuki Yoza hype train yet.

Ad

The Team Vasileus man, who competes in the division that Jonathan Haggerty rules, has racked up two successive wins against Elbrus Osmanov and Petchtanong Petchfergus.

However, 'The General' doesn't see anything in particular that makes him as good as most make him out to be.

"You know what? I don't want to sound too arrogant, but I just don't. Obviously, he's good, but I just don't see it. I don't see the hype. Obviously, it's a different thing getting in there with somebody than just watching them," he shared.

Yoza will also see action at ONE 173 on Nov. 16. The former K-1 champion takes on 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James De Rozario James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.