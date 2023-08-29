"I'd kill Jon Jones too" - Dillon Danis claims he'd submit Islam Makhachev, makes insane high-stakes bet with Kyle and the NELK Boys 

Dillon Danis remains a constant fixture in the MMA community as a highly talked about figure, despite the fact that he hasn't taken part in a fight under any rule-set since 2019, which marks his last appearance under the Bellator banner. Nevertheless, he has made it his mission to continue trolling the MMA community.

He often does so by making hyperbolic claims about his grappling skills and overall ability as a fighter. He recently spoke to the NELK Boys and made the astonishing claim that he could defeat reigning UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, which left the NELK Boys stunned.

He also mentioned current UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones, who the Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace has repeatedly claimed he could beat in a fight. Regarding Makhachev, however, Danis said the following:

"I might kill Islam. I think he doesn't make it past two rounds with me, man. One hundred percent."

When told that he was out of his mind, Danis responded with:

"How much you wanna bet, when we have our fight, 50K I submit him."

The NELK Boys accepted the bet, expressing confidence that Islam Makhachev would dominate him. When asked about Jon Jones, Dillon Danis did not hold back on his claims that he could beat the man that most regard as the GOAT of MMA:

"I'd kill Jon Jones too"

Despite his claims, Danis has shown no intention of returning to MMA and has instead, taken a step down in terms of competition by diving into the world of influencer boxing.

Have Dillon Danis and Islam Makhachev ever interacted?

Dillon Danis served as Conor McGregor's cornerman and grappling coach during his record-breaking fight with undefeated lightweight legend Khabib Nurmagomedov. Unfortunately, UFC 229 ended in less than ideal circumstances for Straight Blast Gym Ireland.

Not only did McGregor lose via fourth-round submission after being dominated for most of the bout, but Khabib Nurmagomedov also scaled the cage after his win and attacked Dillon Danis, sparking a brawl. Amid the chaos, Islam Makhachev punched the Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist in the back of the head.

The brawl marked the ugliest end to a UFC pay-per-view to date, and serves as a reminder of how far feuds between fighters can go.