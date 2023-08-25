"Jon Jones hates me" - Dillon Danis claims he can beat 'Bones', NELK Boys' Kyle responds in fiery protest

Jon Jones is arguably the greatest mixed martial artist in history. He is also the reigning UFC heavyweight champion and the promotion's former titleholder at 205 pounds. Meanwhile, Dillon Danis is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace who parlayed his friendship with Conor McGregor into a brief MMA run at Bellator.

Danis is a welterweight, and managed to rack up two wins in a short but unbeaten stint at Bellator. However, his lack of MMA experience, wrestling and striking skills, and massive size disparity between him and Jones has made it perplexing that he frequently claims to be able to beat 'Bones' in a street fight.

In a recent appearance on the Full Send Podcast with the NELK Boys, Danis again claimed that he could defeat Jones in a fight, and touched on the enmity between them:

"He blocked me. Jon Jones hates me."

About Danis' claims regarding his supposed ability to beat 'Bones,' one of the NELK Boys, Kyle Forgeard said:

"You can't beat Jon Jones. In a fight?"

This caused Danis to criticize the podcaster's apparent lack of fighting knowledge:

"You don't know fighting bro, come on."

This, however, drew the host's disagreement, who pointed out Jon Jones' accomplishments in MMA:

"I don't need to know that much about it. Jon Jones, bro!? He's the GOAT"

Curiously, the Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace has also claimed that he could defeat another (former) UFC heavyweight champion in a street. Instead of Jones, he made the same claim about Francis Ngannou, a record-breaking knockout artist.

Did Jon Jones train with Gordon Ryan?

It appears that in preparation for his upcoming heavyweight title defense against Stipe Miocic at UFC 295, 'Bones' enlisted the services of all-time great no-gi grappler, Gordon Ryan. Not only are the two men at the top of their respective sports, they also share an enmity for Dillon Danis.

Jones posted a clip of the two of them rolling together on the mats as he tightens up his Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Meanwhile, Ryan benefits mutually by tightening up his wrestling. Though it remains to be seen if Ryan will ever make his MMA debut like he has teased in the past.