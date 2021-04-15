Dillon Danis claims he could beat Francis Ngannou in a street fight

Aside from being Conor McGregor's training partner, Dillon Danis is known for his boisterous claims about others in combat sports. The Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt is no stranger to crossing the limits every now and then.

In a recent episode of Flagrant 2, Dillon Danis claimed that he could beat UFC champion Francis Ngannou in a street fight.

When asked about the outcome of a potential fight with 'The Predator', Dillon Danis told comedian Andrew Schulz:

"In MMA? Or are we talking about in the street? Jiu-jitsu? Come on, that’s like a joke. In a Jiu-jitsu matchup right now, even drunk I’ll f**ck him up. Bro, come on, he’s terrible on the ground. In a street fight, to the death, where someone’s gonna die, I’ll beat him. But in the UFC, with a time limit, it might be tough."

Dillon Danis claims he can 'weather the storm'

While Francis Nagnnou might be a threat to top heavyweights around the world, Dillon Danis is not scared of the champion. Disregarding Ngannou's single punch knockout power, Dillon Danis said:

"I can survive his punch. Because I’m very good at like weathering the storm. So I’ll wait, I’ll be there for three hours. I’m afraid he’s not up for three hours, bro. He has like one and he is done, trust me. He’s the kind of guy, he’s like a one-pump chump. He comes out hot but he’s not gonna keep that s**t for two hours."

Revealing his strategy in the case of Ngannou connecting with him, Dillon Danis added:

“I’ll just pull guard. I’ll defend myself. I’m telling you right now that he doesn’t have that in him. It depends on where it is. Like if we’re in a street fight and you had your boys with you, I might get kicked in the head. So, you gotta be smart in each situation. But just me and Francis, you put us here, this room… The only person leaving is the guy that lives, I’m gonna f**k him up.”