"Jon Jones is running forever" - Dillon Danis explains why Bones is "petrified" of fighting him

Dillon Danis has been at the center of several controversies involving UFC fighters. A training partner to UFC star Conor McGregor, Danis has also been generous when it comes to commenting about other MMA fighters.

In a recent comedy podcast, Flagrant 2, Dillon Danis targeted former UFC champion Jon Jones as a preferred opponent. According to Danis, Jones has been avoiding the fight for a particular reason even though he has made efforts to make it materialize.

Taking a dig at Jones' skinny legs, Dillon Danis told comedian Andrew Schulz:

"I’ll be honest. I had it for Jon Jones. I tried to set up the fight and he ran for, like years. I mean Jon Jones is running forever. So, Jon Jones in scared. Bro I’m talking about…you’ve seen his legs, ever seen his legs? I would snap them in two."

According to Dillon Danis, a Jiu-Jitsu matchup against Jones would not even be worth turning up to as it would pose no challenge. Still welcome to an MMA bout, Danis further added:

"He has me blocked on Instagram. He has even DC blocked. He’s scared. Jiu Jitsu, I wouldn’t even show up because it would be too easy. Unless they pay me a lot of money. In a fight…bring him here right now, I’ll show. I could show you my phone right now, he’s like blocked. He was like, ‘I don’t wanna talk to you ever’, like he was petrified."

Dillon Danis is accused of copying Conor McGregor

A three-time IBJJF world champion, Dillon Danis has often been accused of following in Conor's footsteps apart from teaching him Jiu-Jitsu. UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping said in an episode of his podcast, Believe You Me:

"Not only is he Conor McGregor's jiu-jitsu coach, he's seeming to try to morph and copy McGregor's antics. Certainly his clothing. Conor does wear some fucking really nice, cool shit and Dillon Danis is like the poor, second-hand, overwashed, hand-me-down version because his clothes are fucking terrible (laughs). But, he's trying to be Conor so hard, it's laughable. He even said, 'After this weekend, I will own Bellator.' That sounds vaguely like a line where Conor said, 'I will own boxing."

Big words for an unproven fighter. The 2 ,yes only 2 fighters you’ve faced have records of 2-5 and 2-4😂. Please for the love of god, shut the fuck up and stop embarrassing yourself. Also you had your mma debut in 2018, it’s 2021, 3 years 2 fights? Go shine Conor’s shoes u loser https://t.co/VOmrbR3Cfm — michael (@bisping) January 28, 2021