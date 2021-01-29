Michael Bisping blasts Dillon Danis on Twitter for trolling Jorge Masvidal

Michael Bisping pulled no punches while taking shots at Dillon Danis on Twitter for making fun of Jorge Masvidal.

Michael Bisping and Dillon Danis had an intense exchange on Twitter yesterday after the latter commented on Jake Paul fighting Ben Askren in an exhibition match. When Jake Paul later revealed that Jorge Masvidal was training him for the boxing match, Dillon Danis took a shot at 'Gamebred' as well.

Michael Bisping called Dillon Danis out for trolling fighters who were not part of his promotion in order to 'stay relevant'.

Imagine being so insecure about your own fight career which is actually none existent that you have to constantly take shots at fighters outside of the promotion you’re in so you get clout and stay relevant. https://t.co/TYHMpZGtxh — michael (@bisping) January 28, 2021

The Twitter war between Michael Bisping and Dillon Danis

It all started when Dillon Danis claimed that he could beat Jake Paul and Ben Askren back-to-back in a boxing match. Michael Bisping responded to Danis, saying it was an "insult to the sweet science".

A YouTuber, a wrestler and a jujitsu guy talking big about boxing is an insult to the sweet science. https://t.co/6xCAbFx2yx — michael (@bisping) January 27, 2021

The two went back and forth, firing shots at each other over Twitter. The following are the tweets between the two.

Big words for an unproven fighter. The 2 ,yes only 2 fighters you’ve faced have records of 2-5 and 2-4😂. Please for the love of god, shut the fuck up and stop embarrassing yourself. Also you had your mma debut in 2018, it’s 2021, 3 years 2 fights? Go shine Conor’s shoes u loser https://t.co/VOmrbR3Cfm — michael (@bisping) January 28, 2021

This you getting tapped out after running away @dillondanis 😂😂😂 can’t even win in grappling matches. Now go get your fucking shine box. https://t.co/Tb4VPK4US2 — michael (@bisping) January 28, 2021

Jake Paul uploaded a training video with Jorge Masvidal yesterday, where he mentioned that he was going to knock Ben Askren out in 4 seconds and then come for Nate Diaz. Dillon Danis called Jorge Masvidal out for 'selling out' to the YouTube sensation, and Michael Bisping fired back, calling Danis insecure.

The rivalry between Jake Paul and Dillon Danis

The feud between Jake Paul and Dillon Danis began when the former called out the latter after his win over former NBA star Nate Robinson. Jake Paul began by challenging Conor McGregor and then said that he wanted to knock out everyone in The Irishman's camp, including Dillon Danis.

Dillon Danis, who currently competes in Bellator and has two wins under his name, took the challenge in his stride and fired back. However, things took an ugly turn after Jake Paul did a drive-by and attacked Dillon Danis with water balloons. This led to Danis roping Paul's ex-girlfriend into the situation, making things even uglier.

Whether Jake Paul and Dillon Danis will actually fight or not is uncertain. However, their rivalry online is surely reaching new heights with every passing day. The two are also dragging other fighters into the conversation such as Jorge Masvidal and Michael Bisping.