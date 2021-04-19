"I'd like to break all your teeth" - Marvin Vettori blasts 'little guy' Israel Adesanya in latest Twitter rant

Marvin Vettori recently took to Twitter to issue another callout to the UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. Addressing Adesanya as 'little guy',

Vettori also made fun of a video that surfaced earlier which showed 'Izzy' chewing a banana to soften it before feeding it to his dog. Marvin Vettori promised to make the task easier by breaking all his teeth.

@stylebender wassup little guy ready to go?? Are you still feeding bananas to your dog from your own mouth? It’s because Id like to break all your teeth so that you can do that even better.

Cant hide forever it’s inevitable — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) April 19, 2021

The video of Adesanya feeding his dog combined with him humping Paulo Costa at UFC 253 has earned him a lot of flak from fans.

Why would you even do this 🤢🤮 pic.twitter.com/ndiUnSbKrs — ᴄʀɪᴛɪᴄᴀʟ™⚡ (@CriticaI_Damage) February 23, 2021

Marvin Vettori called out Israel Adesanya at UFC Vegas 23

Marvin Vettori faced surging contender Kevin Holland in the co-main event at UFC Vegas 23. Holland had stepped in on short notice after Vettori's original opponent Darren Till pulled out of the fight due to a broken collarbone. Vettori put on a dominant grappling display, taking down Holland 11 times to earn a unanimous decision victory.

While Marvin Vettori moved to #3 in the middleweight rankings, he wasn't entirely satisfied with his performance. Targeting Israel Adesanya in the post-fight conference, Vettori said:

"Listen, I’m not too happy with what I did in there. I wanted to finish this guy and I wasn’t able to but it was a dominant win. I’m not the happiest right now but I keep winning, I keep progressing and I do it dominantly. I want Adesanya next. I want to fight him. I think I deserve it. I have the longest win streak right now. I put on winning performances, dominant performances. I want this title.”

Marvin Vettori is currently riding a six-fight win streak, with his last defeat coming against Israel Adesanya in 2018. Referring to their first exchange, Vettori stated:

"I leave no doubt. The last fight I had with Adesanya was the closest fight that he’s ever had, and in my eyes, I still won it. It has to be made again. I’m next in line and I deserve it. I was supposed to fight Darren Till. He didn’t show up. Now he’s out. I’m the most hungry and I’m next. The winning streak that I’ve had, all my opponents have been solid. I’m next.”