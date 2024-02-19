"I'd have him like you and your kids..." - Gervonta Davis issues savage response to Devin Haney fan trying to troll him

Gervonta Davis has hit back at a Devin Haney fan after being trolled by them on social media.

Davis (29-0) and Haney (31-0) are both considered to be two of the best active lightweights in boxing. Due to their talents in the ring and the fact they have both held multiple lightweight titles, the pair have often been rumored to face one another.

'Tank' is also yet to book a fight in 2024, whereas 'The Dream' announced earlier this month he will face Ryan Garcia in April. Davis previously faced Garcia last year, stopping him in the seventh round of their clash.

Whilst a bout between the two lightweight stars has yet to materialize, fans of both boxers have often debated about the outcome.

A Devin Haney fan is sure of the outcome, however, after they fired a shot at Gervonta Davis on X (formerly Twitter).

The fan responded to a clip of Haney dominating George Kambosos Jr. in 2022, and stated that he believes Haney would do the same to Davis.

The 29-year-old didn't take kindly to the fans assessment and immediately fired back with a savage response.

As shared by talkSPORT boxing editor Michael Benson, the fan wrote:

"He would do @Gervontaa the same way😂😂💯🫡 @RayJack97010720"

Davis responded and took aim at the fan's family, writing:

"I would have him like you and your kids in ya profile pic..dweeb."

Expand Tweet

Eddie Hearn confident Gervonta Davis vs. Conor Benn will happen

Eddie Hearn has revealed that Gervonta Davis has been offered a significant contract to face Conor Benn in 2024.

'The Destroyer' recently returned to action earlier this month following a suspension for alleged prohibited substance use. The National Anti-Doping Panel saw his suspension lifted after an appeal, and he faced Peter Dobson on his return, dominating him for the unanimous decision win.

Following Benn's victory, a number of names had been thrown into the mix as his potential next opponent, including 'Tank'.

After Davis then expressed an interesting in facing Benn, Matchroom Boxing's Hearn revealed they had sent him a fight offer during an interview with IFL TV. He said:

“We’ve made 'Tank' an offer. It’s a big offer and there’s a lot of upside on pay-per-view and gate that I think he needs to explore as well. It’s not really a fight that I anticipated but I think it’s a fight that can happen and I think if we can just be sensible and sit down and talk through numbers, I think there’s enough money in the pot to keep everybody happy.”

Check out Hearn's comments regarding Gervonta Davis here (3:00):