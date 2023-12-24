"I’d love to crack your jaw” - Michael Chandler calls for UFC 300 clash with former star and says the Conor McGregor situation “is still unclear”

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler are still expected to clash in the octagon upon the Irishman's return.

But as delays in the announcement of their bout continue, both men have begun looking at other opponents, should the potential clash not materialize.

'The Notorious' has called out lightweight stars such as Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje over the course of 2023, and now Michael Chandler has taken a turn to call out a former UFC star.

Nate Diaz, who left the promotion last year, recently took to X to share his interest in possibly returning to the octagon at the much anticipated UFC 300 card, set to take place in April, 2024.

His tweet caught Chandler's eye, who called out the Stockton native, and shared an update on the potential Conor McGregor fight.

Diaz wrote this:

"UFC 300 would be tight but there's nobody to fight."

Chandler replied with the following:

"Hold tight. I’d love to crack your jaw. Things are still unclear with that former fighter who is masquerading as a real fighter."

See the exchange below:

Considering the steadfast position Michael Chandler took on facing Conor McGregor several weeks ago, his recent call out of Diaz likely speaks to his growing frustration with the lack of an official announcement.

Conor McGregor is running out of patience with the lack of a fight announcement

Conor McGregor was in attendance for the 'Day of Reckoning' boxing card this weekend in Saudi Arabia, headlined by Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin.

The Irishman recently shared his irritation with the way he has been treated by the UFC. 'The Notorious' suffered a broken leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021, and has not competed since.

McGregor was expected to return to the octagon this year after it was announced that him and Michael Chandler would be the respective coaches for season 31 of 'The Ultimate Fighter'.

However, an official fight announcement for their potential clash is yet to be made, and both men appear to be getting impatient.

During his interview with talkSPORT, Conor McGregor said:

"So the lads [in Saudi Arabia] are talking Manny [Pacquiao], the UFC aren't talking any... I was supposed to be back in April, supposed to be December... For all the figures I've brought this game, I sell more than all of them combined... No one in the history of the fight game has been treated the way I'm getting treated... My patience is wearing thin."

Watch the video below from 1:25: